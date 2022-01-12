Biathlon, Dorothea Wierer unlocks! Fundamental 3rd place in the Ruhpolding sprint. Domina Elvira Oeberg – OA Sport

Elvira Oeberg imposes itself in the 7.5 km sprint of Ruhpolding, which kicks off for the women at the sixth stage of the 2021-2022 Biathlon World Cup: the Swedish wins ahead of the Norwegian Mars Olsbu Roeiseland and the blue Dorothea Wierer. It goes to points and yes qualification in pursuit on Sunday Federica Sanfilippo, remain out of the top 60 Samuela Comola, Michela Carrara and Lisa Vittozzi.

Many find zero on the ground, but after the first polygon the best is there Swedish Elvira Oeberg, which trims 5 ″ 0 to the Norwegian Mars Olsbu Roeiseland and 5 ″ 2 to the French Justine Braisaz-Bouchet. Between the blues they make 5/5 Dorothea Wierer and Samuela Comola, while there a mistake for Federica Sanfilippo and Michela Carrara, finally there are four targets missed by Lisa Vittozzi.

The standing shot does not make a huge selection, so much so that the best is the Swedish Elvira Oeberg, which leads at 8 “4 the margin on the Norwegian Mars Olsbu Roeiseland and at 14” 4 the one on the Belarusian Dzinara Alimbekava. Wierer with double zero is fourth, while Sanfilippo with zero standing approaches the points area. Vittozzi makes another mistake, while Carrara and Comola miss two targets.

Upon arrival, the domain of the Swedish Elvira Oeberg, which closes in 19’45 ″ 2 and brings the margin on the Norwegian Mars Olsbu Roeiseland, as he steps on the podium Dorothea Wierer, third at 29 ″ 7, which mockery the Belarusian Dzinara Alimbekava for 0 ″ 5. Among the others Italian goes to points only Federica Sanfilippo, 32nd at 1’44 “4, while Samuela Comola, 75th at 2’46 ″ 1, Michela Carrara, 84th at 3’02 ″ 1, and Lisa Vittozzi, 89th at 3’10 ″ 3 remain out of the pursuit.

For Dorothea Wierer second shooting time, but best range time ever, the blue still pays on skis, where he finds the 13th overall time at 40 ″ 1 from the Swedish Elvira Oeberg, what time is it second both in the general and in the specialty rankings, in both cases behind the Norwegian Mars Olsbu Roeiseland. Dorothea Wierer is 11th in the general classification and 10th in the sprint classification.

Photo: Federico Angiolini