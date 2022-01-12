Biathlon, Wierer third in the Sprint in Ruhpolding. First podium of the season

The blue on the first World Cup podium behind the Swedish Oeberg and the Norwegian leader Roeiseland

The misfortune is over, the spell is broken: at the right time, perhaps. The shape is indeed taking off. This time in Ruhpolding, Germany, Dorothea Wierer managed to climb the World Cup podium for the first time this season. Three weeks before the Beijing Games, the world tri-champion and former World Cup queen finished third in the 7.5 km Sprint won by the Swedish Elvira Oeberg (3 wins in 5 races) in 19’45 “2 ahead of the seasonal leader, the Norwegian Mars Olsbu Roeiseland at 21 “6 (0) and Dorothea at 29” 7 (0), fourth the Belarusian Alimbekava at 30 “2 (0), fifth the French Braisaz at 40” (1), thirty-second Federica Sanfilippo at 1 ‘ 41 “4 (1).

Towards the Games – The blue was therefore impeccable at the shooting range and this third place, as well as for morale, will also be important for Sunday’s pursuit test (tomorrow’s men’s Sprint calendar, then relay races and precisely the races with detached start, accumulated in this test today): starting at 29 “means being able to try to return immediately to the podium while the head is perhaps already at the Games, where Doro will chase the only podium she misses in her career (the individual five-circle one). The German one is a track that had already given Dorothea two victories, in 2016 and 2018, both in the Individual, however: it is the 42nd overall podium in the World Cup. The financier is now 11th in the overall Cup with 294 points (Roeiseland 591, E. Oeberg 509, Alimbekavam Biem 461).

Speak Doro – Thanks to the recovery in the last kilometer of 2 ”, Dorothea denied the podium to Alimbekava: it was from the Sprint of Nove Mesto last season that she did not finish among the top three. “I am very satisfied with my shot today – explains the financier -. I felt my legs spinning meter after meter, I started pushing immediately on the skis but I heard from the coaches that I was still a few seconds behind the opponents in front of me. So I further increased the intensity of the skiing and I think I did one last lap ”.

