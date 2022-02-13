Biathlon women, Wierer fades the medal. Roeiseland Gold

The blue down from the podium in pursuit. He arrives at the last silver polygon: the mistake is fatal. And in the end she is sixth. The Norwegian takes third gold in Beijing

by our correspondent Paolo Marabini

No way. Dorothea Wierer did not make it to take home another medal, after the bronze on Friday in the sprint. She tried, she took a risk, and in the end she had to settle for sixth place in the 10km pursuit race, which until the last stop at the shooting range she even saw her running for the silver medal.

the race – Dorothea started on the level of Roeiseland and Oeberg, the first two classified of the sprint, who are also faster than her on skis. At the start she paid respectively 37 “2 and 6” 3. At the first stop at the shooting range, the leading trio made no mistakes and Doro was, as often happens, the fastest in the execution, nibbling at 6 ”in the Norwegian style. Then in the second stop the Oeberg made a mistake, and so there was the overtaking in second position. In the third polygon the cards have been shuffled. A mistake by Roeiseland, two by Wierer, at the first and fourth pitch, and also by Oeberg, who was thus overtaken and overtaken by the Austrian Lisa Hauser.

fatal mistake – The fourth and final polygon has once again revolutionized the positions behind the wild Roeiseland. And unfortunately it was Dorothea who made a mistake on the penultimate pitch, being overtaken again by Oeberg and, unfortunately, also by the other Norwegian Tandrevold, albeit for 8 “7, with a pack of 5 other pursuers. very close.

Roeiseland gold – At that point it was understood that a miraculous finish would be needed to hope to regain the podium. That wasn’t there. So deserved gold for the Norwegian Marte Roeiseland, silver for the Swedish Elvira Oeberg, 1m36 “5 behind, and bronze for the other Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff, who came out at a distance and finished at 1’48” 7 from the winner. Then the Belarusian Hanna Sola at 1’58 “9, the other Swedish Linn Persson at 2’07” 2 and Dorothea sixth at 2’09 “1. With one less mistake she would almost certainly have been bronze.

February 13, 2022 (change February 13, 2022 | 11:20)

