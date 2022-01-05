bib n ° 8 for the blue lighthouse

The startlist of the second race in Zagreb: Zenhaeusern will open the dance, then Kristoffersen and a very dangerous Feller. Bib number 5 for Noel and 6 for Foss-Solevaag, winners of the first two seasonal specialty tests. Five Italians at the start (without Razzoli).

Time of the third men’s slalom of this World Cup, the first of 2022 and of the five scheduled for January, that of the great classics.

Somehow even Zagreb is now part of the calendar on a permanent basis, at least in the new millennium, but certainly not even comparable in terms of spectacle compared to the next big challenges between the tight poles of Adelboden, Wengen, Kitz and Schladming, especially in conditions like those already seen today in the women’s competition. And it could be even worse tomorrow, for the comparison between the men which will start at 15.30 with the 1st heat (live TV on Eurosport 1 and Rai Sport, same channels for the 2nd which will start at 18.40), drawn by the hand German before the decisive run is instead traced by Simone Del Dio, coach of the French and that Clément Noel who triumphed on the “Crveni Spust” in 2020 and seeks immediate redemption after the sensational mistake of Campiglio.

The transalpine is the natural favorite and will start with the bib n ° 5, after Zenhaeusern (who caught the 1 and here would be among the eligible candidates for the success, but is not yet in top condition after the shoulder injury), Kristoffersen, who on the other hand just never digested Zagreb, Manuel Feller who can aim for the maximum result and will come out of the gate third, and Marco Schwarz who has drawn the 4th and is looking for confidence after the physical problems of the beginning of the season.

After Noel, on the other hand, here is Foss-Solevaag, fresh from his second signing in CdM on Canalone Miramonti, and the one who on the night of 3Tre finished in 2nd place, that is Alexis Pinturault who is anything but lucky in the draw, very important given that Wednesday there is a risk of competing on an authentic mush.

In this sense, it went very well for Alex Vinatzer, who in the second sub-group had the number 8 as a dowry and will be able to try to remain very close to the best in the 1st heat; unlike the women’s race, fortunately there are no absences of weight for Covid, even if Italy lost Giuliano Razzoli to a back problem that forced the forfeit whoever won in Zagreb in 2010 and would have arrived in total confidence on his favorite track.

A real shame the absence of the Olympic champion, so there will be only five blues at the starting gate, with Manfred Moelgg (last Italian slalom winner, right in Zagreb in 2017) who will start with the 20, Stefano Gross (looking for the first seasonal points) with 27, Simon Maurberger (30) and Tommaso Sala (37) to confirm Campiglio and start 2022 well.

MEN’S SLALOM – ZAGREB

Startlist 1st heat: 1 Zenhaeusern, 2 Kristoffersen, 3 Feller, 4 Schwarz, 5 Noel, 6 Foss-Solevaag, 7 Pinturault, 8 Vinatzer, 9 Meillard, 10 Jakobsen, 11 Muffat-Jeandet, 12 Yule, 13 Matt, 14 Ryding, 15 Strasser, 20 Moelgg, 27 Gross, 30 Maurberger, 37 Sala.