Bibbiano, for Christmas the company gives 1,400 euros to each employee

BIBLE. One thousand and four hundred euros donated in paychecks to all Fortlan-Dibi employees. With this gesture, the management of Fortlan-Dibi put the classic “icing on the cake” to a year in which goals were achieved well beyond the rosiest expectations and forecasts. “We wanted to do something concrete to say thanks to the entire Fdb team for the efforts, commitment and passion shown in these months worked at a dizzying pace – explains Ennio Delia, CEO of Fortlan-Dibi – We have always defined ourselves with pride and satisfaction for a company that puts people at the center and it is thanks to all these extraordinary people that the company can celebrate an unprecedented year and aspire to important investments and ambitious development projects for the next few years “.

For years the name Fortlan-Dibi has been at the top of the thermo-acoustic insulation market in Italy. “At a historical moment in which the demand for insulating materials, thanks to energy saving policies and tax incentives in the field of restructuring, has reached levels never seen before in Italy, to remain faithful to the commitments made with customers, always resulting in concrete, coherent and honest in the management of situations that are often very complicated in organizational / production terms “. The company, based in Bibbiano, was born in 2010 from the union of two of the reference companies in the sector and after an unprecedented year is preparing for an equally complex and extraordinary 2022.

In fact, important investments are planned in innovation and in increasing the company’s production capacities, all without ever forgetting the main objective, which is to provide its customers with the highest level technical consultancy, tailor-made solutions and products of excellence and fully respectful of the environment and current regulations.