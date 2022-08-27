Bibolini: “It is a pride to have the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy”

The infectious disease doctor Julián Bibolini gave his opinion on the forthcoming inauguration of the “Dr Néstor Kirchner” Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy building.

He pointed out that precisely at the last meeting of the Federal Health Council (COFESA), in Buenos Aires, they discussed this issue, “as far as Formosa was preparing to inaugurate it.”

In that sense, he stressed that as a member of the health area “it is a national and international pride to be able to count on this great complex” that in practice is already working and treated its first 14 patients, located on the grounds of the Hospital de Alta Complexity “Pte. Juan Domingo Peron

There, he also said: “We are going to attract many patients so that they do not travel all the time to do the treatments outside the province, so it is really a historic milestone” adding that “comprehensive care will be provided.”

The medical center is included in the National Plan for Nuclear Medicine. It will specialize in the treatment of oncological diseases through the most advanced techniques of radiotherapy and radiosurgery.

The advanced Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Center has state-of-the-art equipment that will allow diagnosis in the areas of cardiology, neurology and oncology, as well as the comprehensive treatment of various pathologies.

It is divided into two: on the one hand, the area of ​​Nuclear Medicine, destined to the production of radiopharmaceuticals and determination by means of PET studies (Positron Emission Tomography). On the other hand, there is the Radiotherapy sector with equipment already installed.

The objective of this center is to guarantee equitable access to quality treatments and early diagnoses for the entire population through this public health policy.