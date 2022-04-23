Biby Gaytán boasts impressive beauty at 50 years old posing with shorts and a low-cut bodysuit

asus 50 years, Biby Gaytan impacted his social network followers before whom posed with a quinceañera look that made her look more beautiful than everrevealing that age is just a number.

The wife of Edward Capetillo left everyone with their mouths open after showing off her summer look with which she received a shower of compliments and admiration, because her fans agreed that she looks so beautiful and spectacular that apparently the years do not pass by her.

It was exactly through her official Instagram account, where the actress shared with a million and a half followers some images with which she confessed that she prefers hot weather.

“The truth, the truth, the truth, I love the heat. There is no doubt that I am from the coast!!! And what do you like more, the cold or the heat?“, wrote the television star at the bottom of a series of photographs in which he appears wearing a denim shorts, long-sleeved bodysuit with plunge backwith which he showed that beauty can also be shown off with elegance.

As expected, the signs of affection came immediately and in addition to adding 100 thousand heart-shaped reactions, her loyal fans were surprised by the great body she maintains after 4 pregnancies, 1 of them twin, while someone else dared to ask him what is the secret of youth.

“Legs from bai la ri na”, “How beautiful”, “Time doesn’t pass, it’s incredible, she looks like a girl I used to see her dance with me, and she has the same divine face”, “I see she is prettier than the daughters“, “Leave her ballerina legs to you, the great body after 5 children but especially at his age”, “Please tell me the secret of youth eternal, how beautiful always”, were just a few messages she received.

But this was not the only publication with which he provoked the admiration of his fans, since shortly after he shared a short video in which he modeled the same outfit again, which he complemented with a braided hairstyle and a red bandana, with which he assured that she just went for “its coconut water“, all while walking smiling at the camera.

It was on March 28 when Biby Gaitán showed off her new look, with which she recovered her long hair that further highlighted her beauty.

