Biby Gaytán boasts the ideal shorts for mature women, elegant and comfortable. | instagram special

Biby Gaytán shows off the ideal shorts for mature women, elegant and comfortable Already his 50 springs confirms that yes, it is okay to show the leg but you have to do it in a sophisticated way.

Without a doubt, Biby Gaytán continues to impose style with her beauty. The famous ex-timbiriche and mother of five childrenhas managed to preserve her beauty thanks to the way she takes care of her diet and the dance and singing classes she has maintained despite having temporarily paused her artistic career.

Beside Edward Capetillo, Biby Gaytán has also formed one of the most beloved couples in Mexican entertainment and after more than 26 years together, their love is still as strong as the first day. They recently celebrated the 8th birthday of their youngest children and have proudly supported their older children in each of their projects.

Slowly Biby Gaytan She has resumed her presence in the public eye and although it was expected to see her return in soap operas, the desired agreement was not achieved. Even so, Biby has taken advantage of these months to show her most fashionable side and now surprises with the shorts that are trending for mature women.

It was in a special pose for the magazine “Hello” where Biby Gaytan looked most elegant in a blazer and shorts set with red houndstooth print. The shorts are high-waisted and Biby paired them with a white shirt, adding a simple yet sophisticated touch.

The high-waisted shorts are ideal for mature women because they highlight our figure, help hide the annoying belly and can be worn with different types of footwear depending on the occasion. In Biby’s case, she opted for high-heeled sandals that made her legs stand out.

Biby Gaytán and his emotional messages to Eduardo Capetillo

This weekend Biby Gaytan fell in love by sharing several unpublished family images to celebrate Edward Capetillo and the great father he has been to his Five sons. With the images, Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo recalled that it was their decision to raise their children in the most traditional way possible, that is, away from the spotlight, even if that meant that Biby put her career on hold.

Yes ok, Biby Gaytan She loved her professional side, after becoming a mother the most important thing for her was her family and she does not regret the decision, making it clear that her husband’s jealousy was never a problem in her career.

The sons of Biby Gaytan They joined the celebration and once again demonstrated that they are a great family.