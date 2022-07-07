Biby Gaytán teaches style in mini shorts and a colorful summer look

Biby Gaytan confirmed again that age does not matter when it comes to dressing modern and fashionable, as confirmed by his most recent publication in Instagram in which he was seen with a flirtatious mini shorts and in a colorful summer look with which he gave style chair.

The 50-year-old actress and singer makes it clear that she is one of the most beautiful in the show and that time is her great ally, since she seems to have the secret of eternal youth, something for which she is admired and compared to her daughters. , Alejandra and Ana Paula, who inherited her beauty and style.

Biby Gaytán shines in flirtatious denim mini shorts

It was this Tuesday when Gaytan shared with his fans on Instagrama platform on which he has 1.5 million followers, a video in which he was seen wearing a shorts in ripped denim, which she paired with a colorful, puff-sleeved blouse.

Conquer the networks with their flirty outfits. Photo: IG @bibygaytan

“The colors of my Mexico!!!”, was the phrase with which the actress and singer, wife of Edward Capetilloaccompanied the clip in which she can be seen with a pink wall in the background with which her flirtatious look stands out for which she was praised by her peers in the middle as Maribel Guardia and Michelle Rodriguez.

In the images you can see the actress and singer, who began her career in the late 1980s, after being chosen to be part of the musical group “Timbiriche”, wearing a perfect outfit for the days of summerbecause it is a modern and fresh set.

Biby Gaytan has become one of the celebrities of Mexican show business with the best style to wear, giving chair with each of the looks that she wears on social networks, and she confirmed it with her outfit that left her fans delighted, and for which she received more than 600 comments and 37,900 “likes”.

Biby sets the style with her causal looks. Photo: IG @bibygaytan

