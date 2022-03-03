Biby Gaytán’s daughter lit up social networks with this photograph | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Ale Capetillo has known how to stand out on social networks for her charisma and beauty that she shows in front of the camera, In addition to being the daughter of one of the strongest marriages in the middle of the show.

The 22-year-old has shown in each of her publications her passion for fashion, she even achieved fame thanks to the combinations of clothes she made with some of her father’s clothes.

A few days ago, Alejandra performed live alongside one of the most renowned makeup artists in the country, Luis Torres, who decided to “transform” her. but in a way that her natural beauty would stand out.

It was through her Instagram account that Biby Gaytán’s daughter shared a series of photographs in which she could see in detail the type of makeup they performed on her, which in the end managed to look very natural.

okay @ltorresbeauty I see yooooou!!! @josselynramirez13 thank you for capturing this moment from your lens” can be read in the publication.

In the image you can see on the face of the also ‘YouTuber’ a very natural “tanned” type, also in the eyes an almost perfect eyeliner with shadows in neutral color that was going to match the entire face.

Of course, her fans began to send their expressions of affection and compliments to the young woman who looked radiant: “my girl”, “that’s my girl”, “beautiful Ale”, “you are a beautiful girl like your parents”, “if beauty were a sin, you have no forgiveness from God”, “incredible”, “very pretty”are some of the comments that can be read.

Also Luis Torres was in charge of explaining to the followers of Ale Capetillo, that during the process of her makeup, it was of the utmost importance to hydrate and prepare your skin according to the skincare products you need.

Ale Capetillo presented her boyfriend publicly

Through Instagram, Alejandra published for the first time a black and white photograph where she appears next to her partner, while they both walked together through the streets of Madrid.

In the photograph, the young woman appears staring at her boyfriend, while they smile and this proves how in love she is, although at first he had not spoken about their relationship.