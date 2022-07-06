Biceps femoris injury: basic and effective exercises

Biceps femoris injury is one of the most common in soccer players and runners. When we see in a football match or in a competition one of the players lying on the ground complaining of pain in the back of his thigh, Surely it is an injury of this type.

As our physiotherapist Alberto Camacho explains (@calessalud) “the biceps femoris is in the outermost part of the thigh and it is very common to damage it when we make changes of pace in the race or movement during a soccer game and it is mainly due to the fact that there is fatigue in this muscle that prevents it from enduring that extra load of power”.

In the video, Camacho explains where exactly this injury is located and how it can be identified. Rupture of the biceps femoris tendon, usually results in the inability to perform many movements, including the athlete or patient may not be able to bend the knee because of pain or because the tendon has completely torn. It is important to know what type of injury it is, because it can range from tendinitis to a tear.

In the video, Camacho explains exercises that can be done to prevent this damage or to recover. “If it gets damaged,” he says, “recovery may take a month”. The important thing is to gradually recover the strength of the area so that it does not break or damage again.

To strengthen it, knee flexion should be worked on. For example, a good job is to keep the heel in the direction of the buttock with a little resistance so that the tissues are strengthened.

In the video, another type of rehabilitation that can be easily applied at home is explained.