“Bichota” refused to act alongside “Aquaman”; she got pissed off

the known “Bichota”, Karol G revealed in an interview for the journalist’s Molusco TV channel and Puerto Rican actor Jorge Pabón, Karol G, about the strong fall he had in one of his concerts, the reasons why he chose the color red in his hair, and the important role he rejected in a DC Comics movie.

At the end of 2021, Karol G made world news for the sharp fall he had during a concert at the FTX Arena in Miami. In the interview with “Molusco”, the interpreter of “Tusa” affirmed that at that moment the blow did not hurt her, however, after leaving the show, she noticed the great impact that her accident had had.

Regarding acting in the cinema, he said the following: “They offered me a role in the ‘Aquaman’ movie, a super cool role, but the commitment was so great that it scared me to let go, I had to stop making music for eight months and first things first. My music is the most paramount right now, I had to turn down that role. I would love to be the bad guy in the movie.”

The “Bichota” was nominated in 15 categories at the Latin Billboard Awards, only surpassed by Bad Bunny who triumphed in the seventh art for “Bullet Train” along with Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, and Joey King.

Karol G did not rule out venturing into acting where she has also shown her talentbecause she participated in the series “Griselda” together with the Barranquilla actress Sofía Vergara in which she played the role of Carla, a young woman forced to transport drugs from Colombia to the United States.

On the other hand, he also released his song “Gatúbela”, in which he leaves little to the imagination.