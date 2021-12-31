bicolor hair is the most loved by the stars

Do you want to know what is the hair trend to follow in 2022? That of the bicolor hair, better known as skunk hair. It is a fashion inspired by the 90s that for some time now has returned to depopulate, becoming very popular among the stars.

2021 is over and the time has come to understand which will be the most fashionable fashions of the new year. As has happened in the last few months, the looks inspired by the 90s will continue to be popular. If until now, however, the must-haves were only clothes and accessories, from crop tops to low-waisted trousers, now the Ninetees mood has also invaded the beauty sector. Do you want to know what will be the most popular hair trend of 2022? That of bicolor hair, better known as skunk hair: this is what it is and who are the celebrities who for some time have not been able to help but follow the trend.

Skunk hair, the fashion born in the 90s

How did the fashion for skunk hair come about? We have to go back in time, to be precise in the late 90s when the Spice Girls became the first girl band in the world. Their style made of tight sheath dresses, maxi wedges and crop tops made history but there was one detail in particular that was imitated: the hair look of Geri Halliwel.

Geri Halliwell in the days of the Spice Girls

Ginger Spice wore her fiery red hair but with two platinum blonde locks on the front: she was the one who gave life to the original two-tone hair trend. Today, although almost 30 years have passed since then, the trend is going crazy again and there are many stars who could not help but follow it.

Billie Eilish with black and neon green hair

The stars with bicolor hair

The first to follow the skunk hair trend was Dua Lipa, who until recently dreamed of an adorable platinum and brown hair. Followed by Billie Eilish, who before the current blonde bob made her black hair at the tips and fluorescent green at the roots become iconic

Dua Lipa

The last one to be inspired by the 90s in terms of hair look was Miley Cyrus, who just a few days ago changed her style in a drastic way, focusing everything on a black and bleached blonde bob. In short, bicolor hair is experiencing a real revival: how many will follow this rock and gritty fashion in 2022?