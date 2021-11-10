Bicycle bonus 2021 and 2022? This is an Ecobonus post

Is the bicycle and scooter bonus coming back for the year 2021 and 2022? Not really. Let’s say that, in hindsight, it could be a simple extension of the 2020 eco-bonus. The new incentive, in fact, will have a very limited audience of potential beneficiaries. Let’s see better what it is.

Bicycle bonus 2021 and 2022, what is it and who is it for?

The 2021 and 2022 bicycle bonus, provided for by the decree of the Ministry of Economy of 21 September 2021 and published in the Official Gazette on 29 October, consists of a tax credit of up to 750 euros, to be used within three years starting from 2020.

The tax credit is due only to those who, from 1 August 2020 to 31 December 2020, have purchased a vehicle (also used) with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km, or electric scooters, bicycles (including electric ), subscriptions to public transport, sustainable mobility services and who, at the same time as the purchase, have scrapped a vehicle of category M1.

In short, this is not a real new bonus, but, more than anything else, the final phase of the 2020 car eco-bonus.

How to apply

For the purposes of recognizing the 2021 and 20221 bicycle bonus, those entitled to it must apply to the Revenue Agency exclusively electronically. In any case, the procedures and times for this request will be established by the Agency itself with a provision to be issued soon. On the basis of the requests received and the limit of resources made available by the executive (5 million euros), the effective tax credit due to each applicant will be determined.

