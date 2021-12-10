Biden: ‘Acting against authoritarianisms’. Draghi: ‘Covid challenge for democracies, but we have been up to it’ – North America

“Fighting corruption, defending media freedom and human rights” are among the priorities indicated by Joe Biden at the summit for democracy where he invited over 100 countries .. “We must act against authoritarianisms and for the protection of human rights. fermi is not an option “, underlined the US president.

“Democracies are experiencing a decline in the last decade, including the US. The challenge of our time is to preserve democracy”, which “does not happen by chance” and “it is not a declaration but an act”, the US president specified. . Joe Biden announced the creation of a ‘Presidential Initiative for the Revival of Democracy’ at the first (virtual) summit dedicated to this issue. The plan expects to make available up to $ 424.4 million globally to work on five crucial areas for transparency and accountability of rulers: supporting free and independent media, fighting corruption, supporting democratic reformers, developing technology for democracy, defending fair and free elections and political processes.

“The pandemic represented one of the main challenges to the world’s democracies, we had to balance individual freedoms with security measures and ensure prosperity in a time of severe recession. So far we have been up to the task. “Prime Minister Mario Draghi said at the Democracy Summit promoted by the United States.” Our economies are recovering quickly thanks to unprecedented support from governments and central banks. The experience of the EU offers an example of resilience and democracy in the darkest days of the crisis we launched Next generation Eu. We have chosen to act together and collectively share the cost of recovery. We have turned the pandemic into an opportunity to overcome long-term inequities, promoting sustainability and innovation. We have bet big on future generations “pecisa Draghi in videoconference.” While we strive to respond to the needs of our citizens, we must also do everything possible to defend universal values ​​”says the Italian prime minister.” Italy reaffirms the own commitment to strengthen and protect human rights – especially in favor of the most vulnerable. We have established national action plans for further promote gender equality and social inclusion. And to combat all forms of intolerance and discrimination, including those based on sexual orientation “.

“In the next 5 years, Italy will spend more than 235 billion euros”. We intend to promote renewables, our transport system, better services, from health to school “. Thus the premier.” We have begun to undertake important reforms, from the judicial system to the PA and introduced new mechanisms to ensure the prevention of fraud and corruption and to ensure that we spend the funds with integrity and transparency. We thus demonstrate the ability of democracies to plan ahead, to act quickly, to make significant changes “.