Biden administration could revoke Title 42 in weeks

The Biden administration would have drawn up a plan to end a controversial border policy by the end of May that has prevented most migrants from applying for humanitarian protection at the US border.

The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not yet final according to people familiar with the matter, but it would give officials ample time to prepare at the border before going into effect, several news outlets reported, including Associated Press.

Officials at the Department of Homeland Security have been in talks for weeks about how to respond to the possible influx of asylum seekers if the Trump-era policy, known as Title 42, were to end. The policy invoked a 1944 public health statute to quickly expel migrants either to Mexico or to their countries of origin, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC reassesses the need for the policy every two months and is expected to issue its final decision this week.

Title 42 applies to adults traveling alone and parents traveling with their children. Last year, the Biden administration exempted children traveling without a parent from removal under this policy.

In the past two years, border authorities have used Title 42 to remove immigrants in about 60% of cases – more than 1.7 million removals – while allowing in others with humanitarian exemptions. But as the response to the pandemic changed within the United States, officials began preparing to end this policy.

“The fact is, after more than a year in office, this administration’s COVID policies remain profoundly hypocritical: falsely blaming asylum seekers at the border for the spread of the pandemic while, at the same time, remove COVID restrictions across the country,” said Noah Gottschalk, global policy lead for Oxfam America, which is among the groups fighting Title 42.

Earlier this month, the CDC formally ended the policy for unaccompanied children, saying their removal is “not justified to protect public health.”

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court in Washington, DC, has ruled that immigrants cannot be removed to places where they would be persecuted or tortured. That ruling has not yet entered into force.

Without Title 42 in place, migrants could reapply for asylum in the US Before the policy was enacted, asylum seekers were screened to determine if they could stay in the US while their cases progressed.

But officials worry that returning to pre-pandemic practices will strain resources at the border in the face of soaring numbers of immigrants trying to enter. Seeking asylum is a legal right under US and international law, regardless of how someone arrived on US soil.

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would overhaul the country’s asylum system with the goal of speeding up border processing and easing immigration court backlogs. This new policy will go into effect on May 28, but initially it will only apply to a small number of immigrants.

Before the pandemic, migrants found near the border were screened by asylum agency officials who assessed their claims for fear of persecution in their home countries. Those who passed the initial screening were transferred to immigration court, where a judge decided whether they were eligible for asylum or another form of protection and could remain in the U.S. In the meantime, they were detained or released pending of a final court hearing that could last for years.

With the revamped asylum system and the abolition of Title 42, immigrants would be able to file their case again, but the process would be faster.

Immigrant advocates and some Democratic congressional leaders have redoubled their efforts in recent weeks to call for an end to this measure. Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Tuesday urged the Biden administration to “do the right thing.”

“Trump-initiated Title 42 policy should have been completely ended long ago and stop using the pandemic as an excuse to continue it,” caucus chair Rep. Raúl Ruiz (D-Trump) said in a news release. Palm Desert). “Transmission rates are low, there are safe testing and quarantine protocols, and vaccines are readily available.”

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in Texas this week asked administration officials to keep Title 42 in place until apprehensions at the border drop to “manageable” levels. In a March 24 letter, Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona similarly warned the Biden administration against ending the policy “prematurely.”

“An abrupt end to Title 42 without a comprehensive plan in place would significantly increase pressure on DHS, border communities, and local nonprofits that are already near or at the limit of capacity,” the letter states.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas has repeatedly placed responsibility for Title 42 on the CDC, saying it is a matter of public health and not immigration policy. Earlier this month, however, he said the agency was planning for the possibility of his termination.

Mayorkas recently met with officials from Mexico and Costa Rica to coordinate regional efforts to curb unauthorized migration. Officials are concerned about the possibility of a significant increase in the already high number of migrants arriving at the southern border and have initiated plans to increase the staff and capacity of processing facilities.

Those plans include worst-case scenarios that detain up to 18,000 migrants a day, officials said in a call with reporters Tuesday. Border apprehensions are currently averaging 7,100 migrants a day, according to a Department of Homeland Security contingency plan. Migrant apprehensions typically spike in the spring.

For asylum seekers trapped in Tijuana, the two-year blockade on applying for protection in the United States has meant living indefinitely in overcrowded migrant shelters, struggling to pay rent on shabby apartments, or surviving on the streets of a city in who are often the target of attacks. For nearly a year, hundreds of asylum seekers waited in a Tijuana tent camp next to a port of entry, but Mexican authorities tore it down in early February.

As pressure around Title 42 mounted, a spokesman said Homeland Security had begun requiring COVID-19 vaccinations from thousands of migrants at the southern border. The agency has already offered vaccinations to people detained in federal immigration facilities. The vaccines are also offered to more than 1,400 people who have so far been subject to the so-called stay-in-Mexico policy, under which migrants from countries other than Mexico are ordered to stay there until their cases are concluded in the United States immigration courts.

In deciding to vaccinate people detained at the border, the administration recognized that Title 42 is not the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Officials previously said the policy was necessary to protect the health of people in the US and of the migrants themselves. But public health experts, including Anne Schuchat, the second-ranking official at the CDC until her departure last spring, called it scientifically unfounded.

Since Biden took office, Human Rights First has recorded “at least 9,886 kidnappings, torture, rape, and other violent attacks against people blocked or removed to Mexico due to Title 42 policy.”

Experts say Title 42 has caused an increase in unauthorized crossings into the United States by people who would otherwise have applied for asylum at an official port of entry. The rapid expulsions to Mexico also lead migrants to make repeated attempts to cross the border.

Federal officials rely on Mexico and other countries to receive migrants expelled from the United States, which has contributed to a wide disparity between who has been able to enter the country to claim asylum. While people from India, Turkey, Romania, Ukraine and Russia are almost never removed under Title 42 if they reach US soil, those from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are removed most of the time, according to the data from the Customs and Border Patrol.

Those disparities became more apparent when the Biden administration began exempting Ukrainians arriving at ports of entry after the Russian invasion while continuing to turn away Mexicans who said they were in imminent danger in Tijuana. The move also stands in stark contrast to the administration’s decision to expand removals to Haiti after thousands of Haitians crossed the border into Texas last fall.

Advocates say ending the use of the policy is not enough.

We have to make sure it’s not used again,” said Allen Orr Jr., president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, “it has been targeted at specific nationalities and used as a tool for border control, not for public health”. Some groups have received exceptions, showing that the application is arbitrary. These standards cannot exist in a country where people of all nationalities should be treated equally.”

