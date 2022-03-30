Biden Administration Ends Border Restrictions to Accept Migrants Due to Pandemic | Univision Immigration News

Points 3 and 4 cited in the document have been implemented since the beginning of the Joe Biden government last year. Some results, such as the continuous exodus of people, have not decreased but are increasing more and more.

But the DHS not only blames the countries from which the migration to the United States is generated; it also points to the existence of “an immigration system that is fundamentally broken,” which has so far not been repaired by Congress, and calls for the establishment of “an immigration system that strengthens legal pathways.”