Biden administration extends TPS for Venezuelans

What is Temporary Protected Status or TPS? 1:00

(CNN) — The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will extend a form of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Monday.

“As one of my first actions as secretary, I designated Venezuela for TPS,” Mayorkas said. “After careful consideration, and in consultation with the Secretary of State, today I am extending that designation. This action is one of many ways the Joe Biden Administration is providing humanitarian support to Venezuelans at home and abroad. abroad, together with our regional partners.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) applies to people in the United States who would face extreme hardship if forced to return to their home countries devastated by armed conflict or natural disaster, and allows them to work legally in the US

The 18-month extension for Venezuela takes effect on September 10 and runs through March 10, 2024. DHS estimates that 343,000 people are eligible for TPS under the existing designation. Venezuelans who arrived in the United States after March 8, 2021 are not eligible.