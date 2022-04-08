Biden Administration Orders Agencies to Investigate and Detect “Long COVID”

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The Biden Administration has ordered a whole-of-government effort to execute a plan to investigate, detect and treat what has been called “protracted COVID.”

Millions of Americans could be experiencing COVID symptoms that linger long after the virus has run its course in the body.

“I had more of a blizzard of allergic reactions,” Kaine said. “One of them was something like, instantly, I felt all my nerve endings tingle.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he is one of those people who has dealt with COVID for a long time.

“And it’s 24/7 for the last two years,” he added.

Symptoms can vary widely.

“Neurological symptoms, cardiac symptoms, pulmonary symptoms, muscle pain and fatigue symptoms” are among the lingering symptoms of prolonged COVID, Kaine said.

He said that if your body feels different than it did before you had COVID, you should see a doctor.

“Long COVID is real and there is still a lot we don’t know about it,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Becerra said that to help Americans battling prolonged COVID, President Joe Biden has directed his department to establish a national action plan “that leads a whole-of-government response to prolonged COVID, focused on three primary goals.”

Those goals are:

Improve care, services and support

Enhance education and outreach among the public, private, and medical communities

Research Advances

“We will continue to assess and highlight the long-term effects of COVID-19 on our most affected and most at-risk communities and ensure they receive the support they need,” Becerra said.

Becerra said the agency will share real-time information on how to prevent, detect and treat prolonged COVID.