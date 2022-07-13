Biden affirms that the relationship with Mexico is ‘fundamental’ for the US – El Financiero

President Joe Biden called it “my pleasure” his new face-to-face meeting with his counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Democrat stressed that the relationship between Mexico and the United States is crucial for the inhabitants of North America and the Northern Hemisphere.

“It was a pleasure to sit down with President López Obrador and talk about the broad and deep partnership between our nations”, he posted on his Twitter account.

At the meeting, President López Obrador proposed to Biden a five-action plan to attack the inflation problem that afflicts neighboring nations.

López Obrador raised with Biden the possibility that the US use thousand kilometers of gas pipelines to transport gas from Texas to New Mexico, Arizona and California.

The Mexican president made a new call to solve illegal migration, for which he proposed that the US grant temporary visas to Mexican and Central American workers so that they work as workers, technicians and professionals of different disciplines in the American Union.

The number of unauthorized migrants from Mexico in the United States has decreased between 2018 and 2020, although they have not ceased to be the majority, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

It is estimated that of the 11 million unauthorized immigrants registered in the United States in 2018, 51 percent is represented by people born in Mexicothat is, more than 5.5 million people.

The US asks to attack migrant smuggling

Biden spoke about illegal migration during the White House meeting, stressing that the US and Mexico must work together to solve the problem.

“We have to attack this million-dollar human smuggling industry that affects human beings, like the 53 people we found dead,” said the US president, referring to the tragedy in San Antonio, Texas, where Mexicans died.

Biden noted that the United States has made an effort to issue work visas.

“We arrived at historical levels in the last five years of visas to Central Americans and we are at a pace that will allow us to double the number of visas in the next year. Thank you, president, because you are also issuing more work visas in Mexico for Central Americans”, he pointed out.