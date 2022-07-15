Biden agrees with Israel to use “all” its power to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon

JERUSALEM.- The United States and Israel signed a new security pact on Thursday that reinforces a common front against Iran. and the president Joe Biden He promised to use “all” the power of his country to prevent Tehran from getting nuclear weapons.

Biden signed with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid a joint Strategic Partnership statement with Israel in Jerusalem during his first visit to the Middle East as president. In the document, Biden promised to prevent Iran from obtaining such weapons.

The United States stressed that “is willing to use all the tools of its national power to secure that goal”points out this statement.

Joe Biden, with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and Prime Minister Yair Lapid, in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) GIL COHEN-MAGEN – AFP

Asked by a journalist about whether the United States is prepared to make diplomatic efforts, Biden replied that his government has outlined the terms required for the agreement to be restored. “We are not going to wait forever” for Iran to respond, he pointed.

After the announcement, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisiissued a warning to the United States and Israel about a “sharp and regrettable response” to any move against the Islamic Republic.

Raisi blamed the United States and “its regional allies” for stoking instability in the region, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. “Any mistake by the Americans and their allies in the region and the world will be met with a harsh and regrettable response,” Raisi warned.

Israel is a staunch opponent of signing an international agreement with Iran on its nuclear program, which Biden is trying to revive, after his predecessor donald trump unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 pact.

Lapid warned that “words” and “diplomacy” are not enough to curb Iran’s alleged ambitions to get hold of a nuclear bomb.

“The only way to stop them is to put a credible military threat on the table,” Lapid said alongside Biden at the news conference. Iran insists that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes.

Biden arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday in the first tour of the Middle East since he became president. It is his tenth trip to Israel since he was first elected a senator in the 1970s.

During the visit, met with the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and is scheduled to speak with an old acquaintance, opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Friday has on the agenda meeting with the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, in the occupied West Bank.

He will then head to Saudi Arabia on a publicized direct flight of the Air Force One presidential plane. “Israel’s integration in the region, peace between Israel and its neighbors are essential goals,” Biden said.

Joe Biden, in Jerusalem. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) MANDEL NGAN – AFP

The Russian invasion of Ukraine it is one of the main issues on the agenda during the regional tour, and oil prices will be at the center of his talks with the Saudi authorities.

The president will seek to convince Riyadh to produce more oil to lower prices and anchor the biggest bout of inflation the United States has suffered in decades.

On Wednesday, Biden insisted on defending Washington’s position of a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestiniansbut made clear that he will not reverse Trump’s controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Israel is in political limbo ahead of the election, so Biden is not expected to pressure Lapid to make any major political changes regarding the Palestinians.

Lapid is serving as interim prime minister until elections in November – which will be the fifth in less than four years – and is therefore not expected to launch a round of talks with the Palestinians.

But the centrist leader reiterated his position that the solution to the conflict involves establishing two states. “I have not changed my position. A two-state solution is a guarantee for a strong and democratic state in Israel, with a Jewish majority,” Lapid said alongside Biden.

AFP and AP Agencies