Biden and Putin, 2nd round. A diplomatic trench over Ukraine

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on December 06, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2021 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congress of the United Russia party in Moscow , on December 4, 2021. – US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold a video call on December 7, 2021 to deal with military tensions over Ukraine. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN and Mikhail Metzel / various sources / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN, MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Images)

Six months after the summit of Villa La Grange, in Geneva, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are once again speaking as equals about the Ukrainian front, once again incandescent after the great Russian military maneuvers on the border. This time the summit will be online only, but for Putin its scheduling – on the eve of the summit of democracies, which sees him excluded – represents in itself a result to be resold, at home and abroad, as a diplomatic success. In fact, in tomorrow’s appointment, the escalation of the last few weeks seems to find an at least temporary finalization: a ring on which to reaffirm the respective red lines, a muscular confrontation triggered by Putin to reaffirm his importance in the midst of so much talk about China and Indo-Pacific.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “the presidents will discuss high-profile issues on the agenda, starting with the tensions over Ukraine, the expansion of NATO towards our borders and the initiative for the security guarantees of Putin “. The United States said Russia is preparing to deploy 100 tactical units totaling approximately 175,000 troops at various strategic locations along the Ukrainian border, supported by 100,000 reservists. The White House said it was working on a “comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives” to deter any Russian aggression.

In rekindling the Ukrainian front, Moscow mixes concrete elements – battalions of soldiers and heavy armaments – with an instrumental rhetoric on Ukraine’s rapprochement with NATO. Ukraine has applied to launch an action plan for joining the Alliance in 2008, but its entry remains an aspiration that can be followed – as recalled by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg – only when the country satisfies the “NATO standard”. Which is not on the horizon at the moment.

“In recent months and weeks, the position of NATO and the US has remained unchanged. There has been no opening for Ukraine to join NATO, no steps in this direction ”, Alessandro Marrone, head of the IAI Defense Program, underlines to HuffPost. “Support for the Ukrainian armed forces continued, in terms of training, which has been going on since 2014, after Russia invaded Crimea and supported the Donbass separatists. The air and naval activities of the United States and Great Britain in the Black Sea are in international waters, not close to the Russian coasts “.

If on the Western side the position has remained stable – indeed there have been several appeals, including by the NATO secretary general, to reactivate diplomatic channels within the NATO-Russia Council, after their interruption decided by Moscow – the same thing does not apply. can tell for the Russian side. “Russia has changed its position with a very large concentration of military forces at various points near the border with Ukraine,” recalls Marrone. A concentration – adds the analyst – made in such a way as to be noticed: “when it invaded Crimea, in 2014, Russia was very effective in not being noticed, while in this case the Russian maneuvers have already been evident for several weeks”.

This escalation – which resulted in a particularly detailed sharing of intelligence reports between the United States and other NATO countries – culminated in the calling of tomorrow’s online summit. A first result for what Marrone calls “Putin’s bluff”.

According to the expert, “Moscow’s initiative is clear: flexing its muscles militarily to obtain the diplomatic result of a summit which, in any case, from the Russian point of view, is an outcome in itself, because it means recognition by the US that Russia is a great power that must be reckoned with and encountered at the highest level. With very effective propaganda, the Kremlin is already selling the rhetoric to internal public opinion that this meeting serves to sanction the fact that Ukraine will not join NATO, ignoring the fact that the option was not – and is not – on the table. With this maneuver, Russia maintains the status quo, being able to present it as a victory not only on the domestic front, but also through propaganda in Belarus, Ukraine and in European countries ”. This is nothing new on the Russian side: already last spring there had been military maneuvers on the border with Ukraine which then led to the Geneva summit between Biden and Putin, once again portrayed by the Russian side as a great diplomatic success in terms of prestige, status and affirmation of the Kremlin’s red lines.

In a confrontation made up of threats but also of real weapons, the language on the respective red lines is particularly important. For Putin, the red lines are that Ukraine cannot join NATO and that NATO cannot set up its bases in Ukraine. As mentioned before, neither of these two issues is on the agenda: NATO is neither pushing for the entry of Ukraine, nor for setting up bases. NATO’s red line, however, is that the location of Ukraine cannot be decided by Moscow: the Alliance cannot accept that Russia vetoes Ukraine’s possible entry, even if it is not pursuing it now. because it would be a destructive precedent.

According to Marrone, the fact that Putin is bluffing doesn’t mean he shouldn’t worry. “Once Russia plays this diplomatic card and takes the risk of military maneuvers, things could also go wrong: there could be accidents, there could be a miscalculation by one or both sides, there could be a Ukrainian reaction – legitimate, given that Ukraine has seen Crimea stolen militarily and has an ongoing conflict in the eastern part that has cost something like 14,000 deaths in seven years. Precisely because there is a risk, the European and the US need the utmost attention in dosing force for the purpose of deterrence and diplomacy. The aim is not just to avoid a war, as Russia wants to portray. The aim is also to reaffirm that Ukraine is a sovereign country and that there is an ongoing conflict, fueled by Moscow, to which a diplomatic solution must be found through negotiations in which nothing is taken for granted and for granted “.

No major breakthroughs are expected from tomorrow’s summit. The two sides will reaffirm their positions, after which Russia will make a propaganda use to convey the message that it has obtained great concessions (even if it is not true). “The point that the US and the EU should keep – concludes the expert – is the need to relaunch an all-out dialogue with Russia on Ukraine. We should try to make a regional speech in which Turkey, Belarus and all the European countries within the OSCE are also called to the table. This relaunch of a pan-European security initiative may fail, it may take years, but it could also be successful. It is worth putting together the different points, also because Russia already does it: for Moscow there is not only the Crimea or Ukraine discourse, but that of its entire neighborhood, from Belarus to Georgia. We must be able to convince Russia that the normalization of relations with the West is also in its interest, since it represents an alternative to the total and engulfing embrace with China ”.

Italy can play a role in this. “Ukraine seems distant from us, but the NATO-Russia tensions are reflected in the economic and energy dossier which is primary for the Italian interest. Italy would have everything to gain from being a promoter, within NATO, of a broader dialogue on pan-European security ”. International conditions are favorable to a stronger position of Italian diplomacy. Not taking this window of opportunity would be a shame.