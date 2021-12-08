Biden and Putin face off on Ukraine. United States: “Unprecedented sanctions for Russia”. Moscow: “NATO presses the borders”

Biden And Putin engaged in a remote interview, which lasted two hours. At the centerUkraine: the dialogue was tense, to the point of pushing the Pentagon to also evaluate a possible plan for the evacuation of the Americans in the event of a blitz. Moscow instead stressed the responsibility of the crisis in relations between Russia And West “It shouldn’t be placed on Russia’s shoulders as it is NATO which is making dangerous attempts to conquer Ukrainian territory and its military potential is increasing at our borders ”.

Putin amassed military means and 100 thousand soldiers on the border with Ukraine, to ask for “legal guarantees” against the expansion of NATO to the east and the installation of weapons on the border with Russia, its “red lines” to maintain buffer states with NATO. Biden instead it has threatened unprecedented sanctions: according to the US media, they are aimed by Putin’s entourage at banks and the energy sector (including Nord Stream), to the point of hitting sovereign debt, blocking the convertibility of the ruble and excluding Moscow from the Swift circuit for financial transfers on a scale global. He also made it known that he was ready to strengthen the US military presence in Eastern Europe.

The American president, who reiterated his support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, could also boast of theunity of the European allies (consulted before and after the summit), including on sanctions, as confirmed by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen shortly before the face to face: “The EU will respond appropriately in the event of a new aggression, violations of international law and any other malicious action taken against us or our neighbors, including Ukraine”, he announced, fearing new sanctions, in addition to the strengthening and extension of existing ones.

This is shortly after the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he had gone in combat uniform to visit the troops at the front against the pro-Russian separatists of Donbass and the new Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov warned against a “bloodbath” in the event of a Russian invasion. A hypothesis denied by the Kremlin and dismissed as Western “hysteria”. Unwilling and unable to grant Putin a veto right on Ukrainian ambitions to join NATO (a goal also set in that country’s constitution), Biden nevertheless urged Putin to “de-escalate and return to diplomacy“. A path agreed with the European allies, in the common belief that “diplomacy, especially through the Normandy format, is the only way to go forward and resolve the conflict in Donbass through the implementation of the Minsk agreements”. Agreements stalled for years. One of the ways out, according to Foreign Affairs, would be the US entry into the format Normandy (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) rethinking the peace process foreseen by the Minsk II accords of February 2015. A move that could help Kiev feel less threatened by Moscow. And to guarantee the Kremlin a direct dialogue with the White House and its greater attention on the European chessboard, confirming Russia’s superpower status. In the interview, however, other thorny dossiers were also addressed: strategic stability, Iran, Afghanistan and cyber-security.

Meanwhile, news has come that US parliamentarians have included in the annual law that finances defense 300 million dollars in aid to the Ukrainian army but not the norm that would have forced Joe Biden to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream. In the law, which authorizes a total expenditure of 770 billion dollars and which was made known after the summit between Biden and Vladimir Putin, there are also 150 million for the security assistance of the Baltic countries, 4 billion for the initiative defense policy and a declaration of support for Taiwan’s defense.