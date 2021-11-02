Biden and the “nap” at Cop26, is controversy: “Embarrassing”

Sleep shot for Joe Biden, 79 years old, during the Cop26 assembly in Glasgow. The president of the United States of America was pinched by a video that went viral on social media while, with his eyes closed and his head heavy, for 22 seconds he seems to be completely estranged from the conference. This short one-minute film quickly traveled around the world and sparked controversy, both in the United States and around the world.

Joe Biden, whom his opponents also call Sleepy Joe (and his name was never more appropriate) he arrived in Scotland directly from Rome, where he took part in the G20. It was certainly two intense days in Italy for the president of the United States, which was probably also affected by the time zone. The video that went viral on the net actually shoots two distinct moments in which Joe Biden seems to be asleep. For the first time, in fact, the cameras film him while he closes his eyes for 7 seconds, then reopens them and nods. But a few moments pass before, overcome by fatigue, Joe Biden closes his eyes again, this time for a much longer time. To shake him from his torpor, one of his collaborators thought of him who, approaching him, tells him something. At that point Sleepy Joe rubs his eyes and continues to follow the surgery in progress.

Joe Biden’s nap coincided with the intervention of Eddie Ndopu, activist for the rights of the disabled. It is inevitable that the sleeplessness of the president of the United States has generated a lot of controversy, especially overseas, where various Republican representatives, but also ordinary citizens, have defined the attitude of Joe Biden as “embarrassing”. The first to share the video on social media was a Washington Post reporter, who commented: “ Biden seems to fall asleep during the opening speeches of COP26 “. The NBC then echoed:” It looks like he was dozing “. Kayleigh Mc Enamy, journalist, reviewing the video, added:” An unfortunate metaphor for the Biden presidency “. The satirical profile of RNC Research, centered on the US president, did not miss the opportunity:” Sleepy Joe Biden lives up to his name! “.