“Biden and Xi will work together” – Corriere.it

Kerry: “The US and China have many differences, but on the fight against climate change” they have no choice but to work together “

And finally the Chinese spoke. Surprisingly, yesterday afternoon, when the day at COP26 seemed closed with almost nothing, Xi Jinping’s chief negotiator stepped out of the shadows and announced a “Joint declaration with the United States for the strengthening of climate action”, which includes commitments to reduce methane emissions, protect forests and phase out coal. Almost a historic agreement, given the cold war winds blowing over the Pacific between the two Superpowers, proving that the climate negotiations do not follow the same paths as the global geostrategy.

Xie Zhenhua explained to reporters that “both sides recognize that there is a gap between current efforts and the objectives of the Paris Agreement” and for this the bilateral initiative provides “concrete and pragmatic” rules. In the text posted online in the evening, the two countries undertake to collaborate at COP26 for “an ambitious, balanced and inclusive result in terms of mitigation (lower emissions), adaptation and financial support” and more generally to “adopt reinforced measures to increase ambitions “by 2030. China claims that “Will do its best to accelerate»Its plans to reduce coal consumption in the second half of this decade. And for the first time it aligns itself with the US to reduce methane emissions and agrees to share the technology.

Reaffirming the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities”, so dear to Beijing, Xi’s envoy recalled that this year the two countries they had “about 40 virtual meetings to reach this agreement”. He then stressed that the global CO2 market will be “very useful” in cutting emissions, but this implies a negotiation issue that has not yet been resolved “.

The US envoy for the climate John Kerry, who in an interview with Courier service during the pre-Cop in Milan he had hoped for such an agreement, echoed him immediately after saying that China and the United States, being “the two largest emitters of CO2, must lead the way”. He did not deny “the differences”, but stressed that the declaration “is a step forward to build on”. In the meeting with reporters, immediately following that of Xie (the two negotiators didn’t even cross in the press room), Kerry reiterated that the goal remains to contain global warming within the ceiling of 1.5 ° more than in the pre-industrial era and that Biden and Xi “want to work together” on this.

The agreement came at the end of a tense day. After the publication at dawn yesterday of the first official draft of the Glasgow Declaration, negotiations at COP26 have had a sudden acceleration. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned (by train) to the Scottish city and groomed the other leaders – “there is no excuse not to act” – inviting them to pick up the phone and speak on their respective teams. The draft of the final declaration leaves many negotiating issues open and appears rather unbalanced. The text is very detailed on the topic of mitigation: it asks countries to return with more ambitious short and long-term plans in the next two years and calls for a gradual exit from coal and fossil fuel subsidies. But it is sketched on aid to countries that are already suffering the effects of the climate crisis. The Sino-American twist immediately received the applause of Johnson, the UN secretary Antonio Guterres and also the EU vice-president Frans Timmermans. He shuffled the cards, and conquered the front pages of the newspapers, but it is not certain that he will be able to bridge the growing gap between developed and developing countries, also because they know that China is now part of the first group.