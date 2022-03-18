Biden announces changes in COVID response coordination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeff Zients, the coordinator of the Joe Biden administration’s COVID-19 response plan, and his replacement Natalie Quillian will step down next month, the White House announced Thursday. Both will be succeeded by Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Zients, a seasoned government executive and manager, was assigned by Biden before he took office to map out and execute a federal government “wartime” response to the coronavirus pandemic, including staging the supply and distribution of vaccines, treatments and tests. His departure is part of the White House’s shift from confronting an emergency to bringing Americans back to normal as the nation learns to live with a less severe virus that is likely to remain endemic.

The most recent national strategy against COVID-19, released by Zients and his team earlier this month, includes a strategy that allows the population to resume their usual activities after two years of pandemic disruption.

Jha’s election comes at a time when the Biden administration is facing criticism for confusing public messaging around the virus following the relaxation of many restrictions and mandates.

Biden’s statement announcing Jha’s appointment underlines his communication skills and the fact that the American population is familiar with him, being a regular figure on cable news channels.

In the statement, Biden thanked Zients and his team for “astonishing” and “significant” progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.