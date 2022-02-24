Biden announces new sanctions after attack on Ukraine: “We are going to stop the financial growth of Russia”

Washington D.C. – After the new Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced today, Thursday, that it will impose new sanctions against Russia and mobilize 7,000 troops to Germany.

“We are going to stop the financial growth of Russia,” Biden said, in a message after meeting virtually in the morning with members of the main industrialized countries of the Group of 7.

The sanctions include the 10 largest financial institutions in Russia – with 80% of the country’s banking assets -, and the ability of private and state entities to raise capital.

Initially, the federal Treasury had stopped the transactions in the United States of the VEB and PSB banks, the latter fundamental for the Russian military sector. Now they add, among others, the VTB and the Sberbank.

According to President Biden, the export control measures they impose will eliminate more than half of high-tech imports from Russia. The penalties have included preventing Russia from raising money for its debt in the United States and Europe, and freezing money from members of the Russian oligarchy close to President Vladimir Putin.

These are actions whose effectiveness, unlike military operations, will take time.

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose war. We design far-reaching sanctions. I want to be clear, the United States is not doing this alone. We have more than half of the global economy that we ask to respond to our call, “said Biden from the White House.

For Biden, President Putin wants to extend the conflict beyond Ukraine. “It has much bigger ambitions than Ukraine. He wants, in fact, to restore the former Soviet Union. That’s what it’s all about,” President Biden said.

The sanctions have not included suspending Russia’s access to the SWIFT financial messaging service, one of the actions requested by the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, with whom he spoke on Wednesday night. The SWIFT system is a cooperative of financial institutions created in 1973, based in Belgium.

Biden stated that direct sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin are on the table, but he avoided answering why not do so today.

He also stated that he does not plan to talk with Putin and said that as long as Russia’s attack on Ukraine is underway there is indeed a “full break” with that country.

NATO member countries, the European Union, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Canada, have announced sanctions against Russia following the Putin government’s determination to re-intervene militarily in Ukraine.

“We will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power”President Biden said, announcing the mobilization of more soldiers to Europe and reiterating that sending combat troops to Ukraine is ruled out.

The United States had already increased its military mobilization in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania

Russia has acknowledged using missiles, planes, tanks and artillery equipment to destroy 74 ground installations – including 18 radar stations and 11 airports – as part of an attack that has already caused dozens of deaths.

Earlier, in a statement issued Wednesday night, Biden claimed that “the world will hold Russia accountable” for a military intervention that “will bring catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

“Only Russia is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner.”said Biden, who stated today that he considers that the fact of having mobilized blood banks to the Russian border speaks clearly of President Putin’s intentions.

Biden insisted that President Biden “rejected all action for peace and dialogue to avoid suffering.” For weeks we warned that this was going to happen and now it has grown more than we predicted. Without evidence we saw how Russia violated international laws. Putin declared his war,” Biden condemned.