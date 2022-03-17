Biden announces new weapons for Ukraine

The United States said on Wednesday it would give Ukraine long-range defense missiles and Switchblade armed drones, allowing kyiv forces to better defend against Russian aircraft and armor from a distance.

The new weapons and equipment that US President Joe Biden announced for Ukraine include:

– Long-range S-300 defense missiles –

Ukraine has had the ability to shoot down Russian airlines and intercept missiles relatively close to the headquarters. Washington is preparing everything for the acquisition of systems capable of hitting attacking planes from much further away.

According to a military source, these are Russian/Soviet-made S-300 systems, which, like the American Patriot system, are missiles that have a fully autonomous ground unit with a radar-enabled missile launcher that can detect, track and shoot multiple aerial threats at long ranges.

The Ukrainians already know how to operate the S-300, and the United States along with several NATO countries have systems or components to supply to Ukraine.

– ‘Kamikaze drones’ –

Washington will send to Ukraine 100 camera-equipped Switchblade drones, remote-controlled flying bombs that can be directed by an operator to find and attack targets, exploding on contact.

So-called “kamikaze drones” can extend the attack range on Russian vehicles and units beyond the user’s view. This gives them an advantage over the heat-guided missiles Ukraine has used against Russian tanks.

– Anti-aircraft stingers –

The United States is also delivering 800 more Stingers, shoulder-loaded infrared anti-aircraft missiles. It’s a weapon the Americans provided to Afghan fighters in the 1990s to shoot down Russian helicopters. The Ukrainians have used them effectively against slower, low-flying Russian helicopters and fixed-wing attack aircraft.

– ‘The Holy Javelin’ –

Western allies have already provided the Ukrainian military with some 17,000 self-guiding, shoulder-launched, lightweight missiles that have become the weapon of choice in ground warfare. They have been used to great effect to destroy armored vehicles at close range.

Among these, the American Javelin has become legendary for its effectiveness, with a dual charge designed to defeat Russian anti-missile defense tanks. A popular Ukrainian song extols her and she has now become the “Holy Javelin”, the viral meme of a kind of religious virgin cradling the gun.

Biden has said he will send 2,000 more Javelin missiles to Ukraine.

– Weapons, ammunition and armor –

The new US weapons also include another 7,000 anti-armor weapons, thousands of machine guns, rifles and grenade launchers, 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition that conform to Russian and NATO standards, and 25,000 sets of body armor and helmets.