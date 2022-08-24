Biden announces that he will cancel the payment to those who earn less than US $ 125,000 a year

Biden would cancel federal student loans, see how 2:56

Washington (CNN) — US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his plan to forgive student debt for some borrowers, including forgiving $10,000 for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year and extending the payment freeze for the last time. until the end of the year.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Biden said the forgiveness amount will be higher for low-income borrowers who went to college on Pell Grants. Those who went to college on Pell Grants will receive $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.

Biden added that those with federal undergraduate loans can also limit their payment to 5% of their monthly income.

The president will speak at 2:15 pm ET to formally announce the plan.

“In keeping with my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle-class families a break as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” Biden said.

Biden has faced political pressure from the left to write off student loan debt extensively since taking office.

Key Democratic lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have called on Biden to write off $50,000 per borrower. The president spoke with Schumer, Warren and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia on Tuesday before the expected announcement.

Biden has consistently refused to write off that amount, suggesting he would support eliminating $10,000 for borrowers below a certain income threshold.

On the campaign trail, Biden called for the immediate cancellation of a minimum of $10,000 in student debt per person in response to the pandemic, as well as the forgiveness of all federal student debt related to undergraduate tuition at public colleges and universities. two-year and four-year loans for borrowers earning up to $125,000 a year. But he also said that he preferred Congress to take action rather than use executive power to do so.

unintended consequences

While canceling student debt could bring financial relief to millions of Americans, it would shift the cost to the state.

A one-time write-off of $10,000 for each borrower earning at least $125,000 a year could cost the government almost $300 billion, according to an estimate from Penn Wharton’s budget model. Additional forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients was not included in the estimate.

Additionally, loan cancellation will not address the root of the problem: college affordability. There is currently $1.6 trillion of outstanding federal student loan debt. The amount of outstanding debt would return to that level in just four years after $10,000 per borrower was paid off, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Canceling student loans could also increase inflation, although many experts say the effect would be modest, because borrowers typically pay off their student loans over time. They would not receive a lump sum of money if part of their debt is canceled. Instead, they would be required to pay less money each month toward their student loan payments.

How many households could benefit?

About 19% of households with total incomes below $125,000 have student loan debt, according to an analysis earlier this year by Matthew Chingos, vice president of education data and policy at the Urban Institute. He based the estimate on the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances conducted by the Federal Reserve.

That means about 81% of households earning less than $125,000 a year have no student loan debt and would not see a benefit if Biden takes further action.

Most households still wouldn’t benefit even if the president didn’t set an income threshold. Only about 18% of households with incomes over $125,000 have student debt.

How much debt could be canceled?

Penn Wharton’s budget model estimates that writing off $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year would cost the government about $298 billion.

Chingos estimated earlier this year that the action would result in the forgiveness of a total of $277 billion in student loan debt.

(He assumed the relief is phased out for married and single borrowers earning between $75,000 and $125,000 a year. That means borrowers earning less than $75,000 a year would receive $10,000 in forgiveness, and the benefit would be reduces as income increases, leaving those borrowers earning more than $125,000 a year without any debt relief).

Who would see the greatest benefit?

Penn Wharton’s budget model also breaks down the portion of debt forgiven by income group, assuming $10,000 is written off for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year and households earning less than $250,000 a year. year.

It found that a third of the canceled dollars would go to households earning less than $50,795 a year. Just over half of the debt relief would go to those earning between $50,795 and $141,096.

About 14% of the canceled dollars would go to households earning more than $141,096 a year.