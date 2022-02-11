Biden appeals to Ukraine, Ben & Jerry’s back in the storm – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, 11 FEB – After creating a fuss last summer by announcing the decision to no longer sell its products in the West Bank, the historic US ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has raised a new controversy with a tweet in which it asks the president Joe Biden to “work for peace and not war” in Ukraine.



"You cannot prevent and prepare for war at the same time. We ask the president to de-escalate the tension and work for peace instead of war. Sending thousands of US troops to Europe in response to Russia's threats against Ukraine is not other than stirring up the flames of war," reads the post that went viral on social media but was not liked by the CEO of Unilever, owner of Ben and Jerry. "It's a great brand, but on topics you don't have experience or credibility with, it's best to stay out of the debate," Alan Jope warned, the Guardian reported.



Last summer, the American ice cream giant angered the Israeli government by announcing that in line with its progressive and egalitarian "values", it would no longer sell its products in the "occupied Palestinian territories".


