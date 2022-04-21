Biden asked for two World Cups for the US.

US President Joe Biden surprised the sports world with a signed letter supporting the formal proposal for his country to host the Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2031 and the Women’s World Cup in 2033. The proposal includes an investment of more than 500 million of dollars intended for the organization of both competitions of a non-traditional sport for the American public.

Joe Biden’s letter



The letter signed by the President of the United States

What does the letter say?: “The United States strongly supports the effort to bring the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup Tournament and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup Tournament to our country and looks forward to working with Rugby World Cup Limited to help bring it to fruition. the most successful Rugby World Cups in history”.

The candidacy of the United States to host the future world cups 2031 and 2033 specifies that it has 28 potential host cities. The president of the candidacy, Jim Brown (USA Rugby), had commented that they had the support of the White House and that, as proof of this, a letter in support would be sent.



Joe Biden, President of the United States.

After receiving the banking BidenBrown himself commented that he was honored by the help received and shared the following message:

“The support of federal, state and local governments is critical to the success of planning and executing a world-class event.”

The proposal had already received the go-ahead from World Rugby’s chief executive, Alan Gilpinwho highlighted the large amount of money proposed to invest in both events: “It is essential for the growth of rugby around the world”.

Although Gilpin had declared that the United States was the only host in the pipeline, the venues for the aforementioned world championships will be announced next May. What would America’s election mean? In any case, it would be the second time since the first Cup was played (New Zealand and Australia 1987), that it is held in a region outside the traditional rugby; the first was Japan in 2019.



The Pumas beat the USA in the 2019 World Cup.

Ross YoungCEO of USA Rugby, said: “The potential to grow rugby in the United States is truly immense, and we are all looking forward to the next steps should the United States be awarded the opportunity to host.”

Who aspires to the 2031 World Cup?

Leaving aside the serious candidacy of the USAthe United Kingdom is also bidding to bring the World Rugby Cup 2031 to its lands. England, Welsh, Scotland and Irelandunified at the federal level, have the plan to present themselves.



The United States is doing well in rugby sevens.

At first, the candidacy was going to be presented by the English Federation alone. However, some financial problems led to the decision to merge all the countries of the United Kingdom. and present a multinational proposal, similar to what was seen in the 1999 World Cup, with offices throughout the United Kingdom plus France.

The next World Cup will be held next year in France, and that of 2027 has Australia and Russia as candidates, although for reasons of public knowledge, it is ruled out that, if the conflict involving Russians and Ukrainians in Eastern Europe continues, said application will not be taken into account.