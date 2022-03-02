Biden asks Americans to leave the ‘home office’ – El Financiero

At state Of The Union Address, Joe Biden, President of the United States, said that the Americans must return to their offices after working at home during the pandemic.

“It’s time for Americans to get back to work and refill our great city centers,” he said, according to prepared remarks.

“People who work from home can feel safe to begin to return to the officea”, commented the president.

The vast majority of federal workers will return to work in person, said.

Meanwhile, during the same act Biden presented climate change as an opportunity to build a better nationry stronger, drive economic growth and save money.

He hailed the investments triggered by last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law as an opportunity to become more resilient in dealing with the consequences of climate change and promoting environmental justice.

He also touted the promise of clean energy investments, including tax credits for renewable energy and electric vehicles, to reduce household energy costs by an average of $500 a year, Biden said. It is a reference to an analysis by Rhodium Group in October.

With information from Bloomberg.