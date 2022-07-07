Biden assures that he seeks “as soon as possible” the release of Brittney Griner, the basketball star detained in Russia | Sports

Basketball player Brittney Griner during a game. USAToday Sports

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spoke by phone this Wednesday with Cherelle Griner, wife of Brittney Griner, the professional basketball player, who has been detained in Russia for more than 130 days. The president of the United States has assured that she is working to obtain the release “as soon as possible” of the WNBA star along with other American prisoners, such as Paul Whelan, a former marine who was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Biden will send a response to the 31-year-old athlete on Wednesday, who sent him a letter written in her handwriting on Monday imploring him not to forget about her. “It terrifies me to think that she could be here forever,” Griner wrote.

For the second day in a row, the White House is showing signs of its interest in the case of the basketball star, who was arrested in February upon arrival in Moscow and accused of bringing drugs into the country (cannabis oil cartridges for smoking). Karine Jean Pierre, the spokeswoman for the Democratic Administration, confirmed on Tuesday that the president received the letter and that he has taken the communication in a “very personal” way. Griner’s trial will continue with a second hearing on Thursday. If found guilty, she could spend more than 10 years in prison.

Jean Pierre did not want to reveal what the reaction to the message, which was received in Washington on Monday morning, will be. “I was there when he read the letter,” the spokeswoman said Tuesday morning. The content of the document has not been published in its entirety, but Wasserman, the company that represents Griner, shared some fragments with the press on July 4, a date of celebration for the anniversary of the independence of the United States. “It hurts to think how I normally celebrate this date because freedom means something very different to me this year,” says the player.

“I know you are dealing with many things, but please do not forget about me,” asked the pivot, who claims to have voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential elections and who says he still believes in the president. “I can still do a lot of good with the freedom that you can help me recover. I miss my wife! To my family and my colleagues! It hurts me to think how much they are suffering. I thank you for anything you can do to get him back home,” Phoenix Mercury star Griner said.

A spokeswoman for the National Security Council reiterated Monday that the US believes Griner was “wrongfully” arrested. “The government continues to work aggressively, using all of her capabilities, to bring her back,” said Adrienne Watson. Experts in the Russian judicial system estimate that the trial against the star could last until December and believe that it is extremely difficult for her to be acquitted of the charges. Only 1% of defendants release that burden.

Many doubt that Washington takes this case as a priority. Recently, a diplomatic fiasco was revealed. The Associated Press reported last week that Griner tried to contact his wife, Cherelle Griner, with whom he hasn’t spoken in months, on Saturday, June 25. The athlete called a number provided by the US embassy in Moscow so that someone could connect her to her wife’s phone. The connection was not possible because there was no diplomat working on Saturday. The phone rang at least eleven times.

Biden’s foreign minister, Antony Blinken, apologized for the mistake to the athlete’s family. This Wednesday, Biden ordered his National Security team to be in contact with Cherelle and the relatives of the Phoenix star.

Griner’s teammates from the professional basketball league have complained this weekend about the scant coverage that the press has given to the issue. “There is not enough outrage. Period”, said this Monday from Los Angeles Brianna Turner, teammate of the detained center.

“If it was LeBron James or Tom Brady, this would be such a big story that it would be in the media every day,” said Sophie Cunningham, another Phoenix basketball player. The comparison makes sense. Griner is considered one of the biggest stars in the WNBA. She has won two gold medals with the US team at the Olympics. She was champion of the professional league with Phoenix in 2014 and a year before in the collegiate tournament, the NCAA, where she was part of a historic season in which her team, Baylor, went 40-0. In nine years as a professional, she has been selected to the All-Star game seven times.

Despite an impressive record, Griner had traveled to Russia to play in league basketball while the WNBA was on hiatus. This is a common practice for female athletes in the league, whose salaries are much lower than those of NBA players.

