Biden authorizes another $200 million in military aid for Ukraine

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, authorized this Saturday the use of 200 million dollars to help with weapons and military equipment to Ukraine in its defense against Russian invasion troops.

In a memorandum sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and released by the White House, Biden indicated that the money should be used to provide aid to Ukraine with “Pentagon defense articles and services, as well as military training and education”.

With these additional 200 million, the total money provided by the United States in military aid to Ukraine so far this year it amounts to 1,200 million dollars.

The new aid package includes Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles that the US military already has in Europe and will arrive in Ukraine overland from neighboring Poland and Romania.

Just this week, the US Congress voted in favor of a package of 13.6 billion dollars in humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Almost half of the funds for Ukraine, 6.5 billion, will go to the Department of Defense so that it can maintain its military operations in NATO countries in Eastern Europe, as well as to send military equipment to the country.

The item for Ukraine also includes some 4,000 million to help refugees and internally displaced persons, while 1,800 million will be aimed at responding to the economic needs of Ukraine and its neighboring countries, for example with energy or cybersecurity issues.

In addition, 25 million will go to techniques to combat disinformation and 120 million will go to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to help activists and independent media.