Biden “boycott” the Chinese Games And calls Draghi on Ukraine- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina, Washington correspondent

Appeal from the American president and European allies: now Putin must stop

There White House announces the “Political boycott” from the Winter Olympics in Beijing, scheduled from 4 to 20 February, and the Paralympics (March 4-13). The American athletes, However, will participate regularly at all races. In Chinese capitalinstead, there will be “none diplomatic delegation or official “stars and stripes, said Jen Psaki, spokesman for Joe Biden, adding:” We cannot act as if nothing has happened in the face of the macroscopic human rights abuses and at atrocity committed since Communist Party of China in Xinjiang (persecution of the Muslim minority of Uigur

the, ed) “.

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the ministry of the Foreign Chinese, spoke of “unjustified provocation”, up to mock “the American politicians»:« No one had invited them, the so-called boycott is only one unrealistic act, from exhibitionists“. A generic threat follows: “The China will take still countermeasures“. So exactly three weeks after

summit online between Biden And Xi Jinping

, set with soothing tones, the pendulum of the relations between the US and China back in the area of maximum alert. In recent weeks, actually, in the American politics they confronted each other opposite thrusts on the general strategy to be followed towards Beijing.

Eventually Biden chose to send a signal, with an unprecedented formula: the

partial boycott of the Games, in fact. Psaki said the government “did not want to penalize athletes“. But above all, the spokeswoman said that «the Administration has informed the Allied countries“. How many of them will join the US protest? For now only Australia And UK they let it be known that they are thinking about it. There is the risk, therefore, that they emerge again differences of approach in western block. Biden decided to turn on the voltages again with Beijing on the eve of the virtual summit with Vladimir Putin onUkraine

, scheduled today at 10 of Washington (16 in Italy).

Yesterday the US president started a round of phone calls with European partners. And here is one important news to report. Biden has chosen to consult the so-called format “Quint” (American abbreviation for “quintuplet”) of NATO, an informal decision-making group that includes, in addition to the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy. Hence the contact with the Prime Minister Italian Mario Draghi occurred in the evening. The White House has released a press release which states that «Macron, Merkel, Draghi and Johnson shared the worry for the massive deployment from Russian troops to the confine With the’Ukraine“. The note continues with a appeal to Moscow “To ease tensions” and proposes to relaunch the negotiation with the Normandy format, of which they are part Russia, Ukraine, Germany And France.