Biden calls atrocities in Ukraine “genocide” for the first time

Biden calls Putin ‘war criminal’ again after images of Bucha 0:30

(CNN) — US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the atrocities being uncovered in Ukraine qualify as genocide. A label he had previously avoided but now believes is justified as scenes emerge of devastated cities that were overrun by Russian troops.

“I called it genocide because it’s becoming clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to eliminate even the possibility of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting,” Biden told reporters in Iowa after previously using the term. in his speech.

“The situation is different from last week, there is more and more evidence coming to light,” he continued. “It is literally horrible what the Russians have done in Ukraine… we are only going to discover more and more devastation.”

“We will let the lawyers decide, at the international level, whether or not it can be qualified as such,” he concluded, “but it seems to me that it is.”

‘Words of a true leader’

This was a dramatic rhetorical escalation in US opinion about what is happening on the ground in Ukraine, which Biden has previously deemed war crimes. And it seemed to be the latest example of the president allowing his emotional views on the war to override official US policy toward the conflict, even as he expressed a position held by many Americans horrified by scenes of brutality in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who began accusing Russia of committing genocide in his country last week, immediately praised him.

“True words from a true leader @POTUS,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter. “Calling things by his name is essential to confronting evil. We are grateful for the American help provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”

Zelensky Warns of Major Russian Offensive in Eastern Ukraine 3:25

The US position on “genocide”

The US government rarely designates atrocities with the term genocide; Earlier examples are China’s campaign against Uyghur Muslims and Myanmar’s persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority. It does not carry any legal ramifications, but it does carry significant weight at a time when Biden is trying to bring countries together around a strategy of isolating and punishing Moscow.

As of Sunday, Biden’s top advisers had downplayed the designation of Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide. And Biden himself said last week that genocide was not taking place.

However, scenes of horror have since emerged in Ukraine, including in the town of Bucha, where images of dead civilians and mass graves sparked international outcry.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Biden said American budgets should not depend on whether a dictator “commits genocide” in another country, an apparent reference to Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Your family’s budget, your ability to fill up on gas, none of that should depend on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away,” Biden said in Iowa, where he was introducing a new rule. about ethanol.

This posture is different from a week ago.

A week ago, Biden called the atrocities a “war crime.”

“No, I think it’s a war crime,” he said on April 4 when asked if the atrocities revealed in Bucha, Ukraine, would constitute genocide.

While condemning war crimes and atrocities, he and his advisers have said the actions seen in Ukraine do not rise to the level of “genocide.”

“We have seen atrocities, we have seen war crimes. We have yet to see a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people that rises to the level of genocide,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this month.

Administration officials have cited the genocide designation in Myanmar, made just last month, as an example of the process used to generate the label. The United States had to accumulate evidence over the years to reach a determination that genocide was taking place.

“We will look at a number of indicators along those lines to ultimately make a determination in Ukraine,” Sullivan said.

On Sunday, Sullivan told CNN’s Jake Tapper that calling it “genocide” isn’t as important as denouncing the atrocities.

“In my opinion, the label is less important than the fact that these acts are cruel and criminal and wrong and evil, and must be answered decisively,” he said.

Other Biden views on Ukraine

Biden has previously offered views on the situation in Ukraine that go beyond what his administration has officially stated. In mid-March he called Putin a “war criminal,” a view his press secretary later said was a description “from the heart.”

The administration officially said war crimes were underway a few weeks later.

It is another moment in which Biden is ahead of the official position of his administration.

On a visit to Warsaw in March, Biden said in a speech that Putin “cannot stay in power.” Later, he said that he was speaking after an emotional visit with refugees and that the United States was not pursuing a policy of regime change in Russia.