Biden calls Bucha’s atrocities a ‘war crime’

(CNN Spanish) — The president of the United States, Joe Biden, described this Monday as a “war crime” the atrocities committed by Russia and President Vladimir Putin in Bucha (Ukraine), but said that it is not a genocide, and added that he is studying the possibility of imposing further sanctions on Russia.

“You may remember that I was criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth is that they have seen what happened in Bucha. This justifies him: he is a war criminal. But we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons he needs to continue the fight and we need to get all the details so this can be a true war crime. This guy is brutal and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and the whole world has seen it,” Biden said. to reporters upon landing in Washington DC.

Asked if the crimes committed in Bucha justify the situation as genocide, Biden told reporters: “No. I think it’s a war crime.”

Biden also said he was “looking for more sanctions” and would announce them soon.

Bucha’s crimes

The bodies of at least 20 civilian men were found in a line on a single street in the city of Bucha, near Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Some lay face down on the pavement, while others fell on their backs, mouths open in tragic testimony to the horrors of the Russian occupation.

A man’s hands are tied behind his back with a piece of white cloth. Another man lies alone, tangled up in a bicycle alongside a grassy embankment. A third man was left in the middle of the road, near the charred remains of a burning car.

Bodies of civilians found lying on the street in Ukraine 1:56

The shocking images of the massacre in Bucha were taken by Agence France-Presse this Saturday. The same day Ukraine declared that it had liberated the city from Russian troops. Now, accounts are emerging of alleged atrocities by Russian forces as they withdraw from areas around Kyiv after a failed attempt to encircle the capital.

The city of Bucha has endured five weeks of almost constant attacks. Now officials and human rights groups blame the civilian deaths on Russian forces that left the city.