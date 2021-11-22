Biden chooses Powell, Brainard deputy. Positive Wall Street By Investing.com







By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Positive start to week for Wall Street after President Joe Biden named Jerome Powell as Fed chairman for a second term until 2026. The other candidate, Lael Brainard, has been named as central bank vice president .

Among the major indices, the is up by 0.4%, while the and the are gaining 0.5% with the stock up 3.8% to a 1.6% return.

Since the president took office, the White House statement reads, “unemployment has dropped to 4.6% – two years faster than expected – and the pace of growth of the economy outstrips the rest of the developed world.” , thanks also to “the decisive action of President Powell” who provided “constant leadership during a period of unprecedented difficulty, including the greatest economic recession in modern history”.

During this time, Fed Chair of St. Louis Brainard played “a key leadership role at the Federal Reserve, working with Powell to help support our country’s robust economic recovery.”

Both appointments must receive final go-ahead from the Senate, with Brainard likely to become the new vice-president of the Banking Supervision Committee.

“Although there is still a lot to do”, said President Biden, in the last 10 months the US has made “significant progress in getting Americans back to work and restarting our economy”.

“Under Powell, the Fed placed more emphasis on having the economy operating at peak employment,” said Mike Feroli, JPMorgan’s chief economist for the United States, quoted by CNBC. “This is a goal that progressive economists have long advocated and a goal that is presumably consistent with Biden’s agenda.”