Business

Biden chooses Powell, Brainard deputy. Positive Wall Street By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 26 2 minutes read



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Positive start to week for Wall Street after President Joe Biden named Jerome Powell as Fed chairman for a second term until 2026. The other candidate, Lael Brainard, has been named as central bank vice president .

Among the major indices, the is up by 0.4%, while the and the are gaining 0.5% with the stock up 3.8% to a 1.6% return.

Since the president took office, the White House statement reads, “unemployment has dropped to 4.6% – two years faster than expected – and the pace of growth of the economy outstrips the rest of the developed world.” , thanks also to “the decisive action of President Powell” who provided “constant leadership during a period of unprecedented difficulty, including the greatest economic recession in modern history”.

During this time, Fed Chair of St. Louis Brainard played “a key leadership role at the Federal Reserve, working with Powell to help support our country’s robust economic recovery.”

Both appointments must receive final go-ahead from the Senate, with Brainard likely to become the new vice-president of the Banking Supervision Committee.

“Although there is still a lot to do”, said President Biden, in the last 10 months the US has made “significant progress in getting Americans back to work and restarting our economy”.

“Under Powell, the Fed placed more emphasis on having the economy operating at peak employment,” said Mike Feroli, JPMorgan’s chief economist for the United States, quoted by CNBC. “This is a goal that progressive economists have long advocated and a goal that is presumably consistent with Biden’s agenda.”

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Amazon, the delivery of the courier is in red light: a woman comes out of her van, fired – VIDEO

3 weeks ago

Scam of 250 thousand euros in the post office, investigated employed

3 weeks ago

Bari-Billund (Denmark), with Ryanair the new flight from March 2022

2 weeks ago

Watch out for cash withdrawals: what are the risks from January

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button