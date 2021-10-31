Biden, Communists and Ddl Zan: what the Pope’s week reveals

It’s been a busy week for Pope francesco which, after the blockade due to the pandemic and its restrictions, has returned to drawing the prospects of the Catholic Church of tomorrow. There are many news and events to take into consideration in order to comprehensively tell these last seven days in the sacred palaces of the Vatican: among these, the meeting with the President of the United States Joe Biden, the private audience reserved for young people of the Communist Refoundation (a appointment passed a bit quietly but on which it is worthwhile to dwell) and the sinking of the Zan bill which concerns, albeit indirectly, Catholic doctrinal circles. Let’s go in order.

The photos of the summit between Jorge Mario Bergoglio and the top executive of the USA are circulating online: it is difficult, taking a quick look at those shots, not to notice a certain difference, between smiles and attitudes, compared to the times of the meeting with Donald Trump. . Bergoglio appeared much more relaxed and at ease. Joe Biden he is a Dem and, in addition to being a convinced abortionist, he has been at the center of electoral controversies due to the positions expressed in bioethics. But all this seems to be of relative interest to Francis. The same statements released after the summit by the president of the United States seem to reduce the problem inherent in some compatibility, provided that a problem ever existed with the Pope.

Being Biden an abortionist, during the electoral campaign the conservative cardinals, led by the American Raymond Leo Burke, raised the question of the legitimacy of the granting of the sacrament of the Eucharist. On the point of doctrine, moreover, some doubts exist. And the bishops of the United States have also analyzed the case through the establishment of a real ad hoc commission. So much so that, in recent months, there has been talk of the “Bide commission”. But Bergoglio, with this week’s hearing, sealed his version of things. The one that provides that Biden can continue, in absolute freedom and in full conscience, to receive communion. Yet another opening towards the Dem hemisphere of American bipolarism that is hard to call news. Then, as stated, there is an audience with the youth of the Communist Refoundation.

As written by Republic, the Argentine pontiff would have asked the young communists to proceed on their path. This too can arouse wonder, but only up to a certain point. This – as we have been able to explain on several occasions – is the papacy of popular movements, with ecologism, welcoming migrants erga omnes and the protection of the economic-existential peripheries of the planet to act as a link. Bergoglio, as a Jesuit, is a man capable of overcoming ideological and doctrinal barriers, focusing above all on the elements of concordance between realities that can appear very different from each other.

The week we leave behind, however, is also that of the shipwreck of the Ddl Zan, which followed the publication of an exhaustive note by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. A document that was published by the Giornale in an article signed by Felice Manti. The Vatican, which has never taken a position against a law introducing the extension of hate crimes to the discriminators identified by that Bill, was concerned above all by the deficit in freedom of expression that would have been introduced and by the part of the provision characterized by ideologisms. We will talk about it again, with good probability on the basis of a legal basis from the one that Enrico Letta would have liked to approve without dialogue and at any cost. In this sense, a victory for the Holy See is foreseeable, which has not crossed over on the parliamentary level but which could have guided the action of some Catholic parliamentarians who did not feel like proceeding with the text of the honorable Zan.