Biden condemns Russia’s “unprovoked attack” on Ukraine

(CNN) — US President Joe Biden condemned an “unprovoked and unwarranted attack by Russian military forces” in a statement Wednesday night following the explosions in Ukraine.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Shortly before the explosions in Ukraine began, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the “demilitarization” of Ukraine in televised remarks announcing a military operation.

Biden said he planned to speak to the American people on Thursday and would announce “further consequences” that the United States and its allies planned to impose on Russia for “this unnecessary act of aggression against Ukraine and world peace and security.”

“We will also coordinate with our NATO allies to ensure a strong and united response that will deter any aggression against the Alliance,” Biden said.

