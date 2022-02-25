Biden confirmed that he will nominate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for Stephen Breyer’s vacancy on the Supreme Court

Washington D.C.— President Joe Biden announced today that he is going to propose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a candidate for the Supreme Court, where she can become the first African-American in the highest US judicial forum and replace the resigning Stephen Breyer.

Jackson, 51, is currently a judge on the Washington DC Circuit of Appeals, considered the second highest court in the United States.

Biden will offer statements this afternoon, at the White House, along with Judge Jackson.

With her exceptional qualifications, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a judge who will uphold the Constitution and protect the rights of all Americans, including the voiceless and the vulnerable. of the Senate, Charles Schumer (New York).

Judge Jackson was previously a public defender. As recently as 2021, she was confirmed by the United States Senate for the seat she occupies in the US capital’s court of appeals.

Biden had promised, since the election campaign, to appoint a black woman to the United States Supreme Court. In January, following Breyer’s resignation, Biden said she would select her candidate before the end of February.

“I will select a candidate worthy of Justice Breyer’s legacy of excellence and decency. That person will be the first black woman on the United States Supreme Court. It should have happened a long time ago,” Biden said as she hosted Breyer at the White House.

Jackson would be the third black person in history to win a seat on the United States Supreme Court. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas is the only other African-American currently on the bench.

Justice Jackson would also be the sixth woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. The United States Supreme Court currently includes three women, one of whom is the first Latina: Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Breyer, 83, would like to leave his post at the end of the Supreme Court’s current term in June. Appointed by then-President Bill Clinton, Breyer’s resignation allows Biden and the Democratic majority in the Senate to replace him before the November midterm elections, in which Republicans are favorites to regain the majority.

Under Jackson, if confirmed by the Senate, the US Supreme Court would still be dominated 6-3 by conservative justices appointed by Republican presidents.

A graduate of Harvard University Law School, Jackson worked as Breyer’s paralegal early in her legal career.

The judge will again face a Senate divided 50 to 50. If necessary, the vice president kamala harris could cast a casting vote.

stay connected to elnuevodia.com for the expansion of this story.