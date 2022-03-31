Biden considers freeing a million barrels of oil reserves per day to control gasoline prices | Univision News Politics

President Joe Biden will order the release of up to one million barrels of oil per day for 6 months from the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The White House released the plan, shortly before the president’s announcement Thursday afternoon, when he laid out his administration’s plans to combat rising gasoline prices.
“As I have said from the beginning (of the war in Ukraine), Putin’s war has a cost for the Americans,” the president said at the beginning of his message, recalling the impact of the potential interruption of Russian crude supply to the international market, which has worsened by the sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow.
Throughout his speech, President Biden insisted on calling “Putin’s rise” to refer to the increase in gasoline prices that Americans are experiencing when it comes to refueling and that on the Republican side they hold the US president responsible.
However, Biden acknowledged that it is “hard to say” how much gasoline prices can be reduced.
The president asked US oil companies to help in the mission to lower prices. “Enough of lavishing excessive profits on investors and payouts and buybacks when the American people are watching, the world is watching.”
“This is not the time to sit on record profits. It’s time to step up for the good of your country, the good of the world, to invest in the immediate production we need to respond to Vladimir Putin, to bring some relief to your clients, not investors and executives.” he added.
The number of barrels represents about 5% of daily US energy consumption according to the US Energy Information Agency, and is described by the White House as the largest release of the strategic reserve since it was established in 1975. after the oil embargoes generated by the political crisis in the Middle East.
The amount to be released is approximately 25% of the crude oil that is kept in that storage, which, by law, can reach a level of 727 million barrels.
The high price of oil has not boosted more production
High oil prices have not prompted more production, creating a challenge for Biden. The president has seen his popularity sink as inflation hit a 40-year high in February and the cost of oil and gasoline rose after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Crude oil was trading at nearly $105 a barrel on Wednesday, down from $60 a year ago.
Still, oil producers have become more focused on meeting investors’ needs, according to a survey released last week by the Dallas Federal Reserve. Some 59% of executives surveyed said pressure from investors to preserve “capital discipline” amid high prices was the reason they weren’t pumping more, while less than 10% blamed regulation. governmental.
The steady release of reserves would be a significant sum and close to closing the domestic production gap relative to February 2020, before the coronavirus caused a sharp drop in oil production.
The Biden administration announced in November the release of 50 million barrels from the strategic reserve in coordination with other countries. And after the Ukraine war began, the United States and 30 other countries agreed to release an additional 60 million barrels of stockpiles, with half of the total coming from the United States.
According to the Department of Energy, which administers it, as of March 25, more than 568 million barrels of oil were kept in the reserve.