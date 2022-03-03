Biden: COVID-19 must ‘stop dictating how we live’

It’s time for the United States to stop letting the coronavirus “say how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared, outlining a strategy for people to return to many normal activities after two years of coronavirus disruption. pandemic.

One of the highlights is the so-called “test-to-treat” initiative, which would provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to people who test positive for the virus.

The 90-page National Preparedness Plan for COVID-19 outlines initiatives and investments to continue combating severe cases and deaths while preparing for potential new variants and giving employers and schools the resources to stay open.

In his State of the Union address, Biden spoke of the achievements against the disease since last year, the drastic reduction in cases, the accessibility of vaccines and tests, and the new therapies that will soon be more accessible.

“This plan lays out the roadmap to help us fight COVID-19 in the future as we take America from crisis to a time when COVID-19 does not disrupt our daily lives and is something we can prevent and treat,” the White House said.

“It’s not that we’ll just ‘live with COVID.’ Thanks to our work, we will no longer allow COVID-19 to dictate how we live.”

COVID-19 cases in the United States have fallen in recent weeks to their lowest level since the middle of last year, after a winter spike due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

However, deaths, lagging several weeks behind cases, remain high, with a daily average of 1,700.

Authorities note that almost all cases of serious illness and death have occurred in people who have not been vaccinated or who have not received a booster dose.