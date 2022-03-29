Biden declares five towns affected by February floods as disaster areas

Washington D.C. – The president of United States, Joe Bidendeclared today, Tuesday, as a disaster area the municipalities of Cataño, Dorado, Toa Baja, Vega Alta, and Vega Bajadue to flooding caused by heavy rains at the beginning of last February.

With this declaration, the United States government will allow citizens and government agencies to access federal assistance.

According to the White House, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA, in English) will offer assistance for the damages caused by the floods from February 4 to 6 in those five municipalities. It will also help mitigate the costs incurred by governments to attend to the emergency.

The assistance may include temporary home repairs, low-interest loans and other aid, the White House said.

Federal assistance for government offices will require a matching document from the government of Puerto Rico.

The streets of the Juana Matos community in Cataño continue to be affected by the passage of the weekend rains. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

This resident of the Juana Matos community in Cataño tries to unclog the sewer. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Residents of the Juana Matos community in Cataño suffer the effects of the floods. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

This garbage truck juggles its way through flooded streets. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

This bus tries to travel on the road. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

This resident of the Juana Matos community in Cataño walks through her community. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

These buses try to travel through the flooded roads. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The Juana Matos community in Cataño was one of the most affected by the rains. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The Juana Matos community in Cataño is still flooded after the weekend rains. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell appointed Claude Hyacinthe as federal coordinator for affected areas

In early March, when he requested federal assistance, Governor Pedro Pierluisi had also requested that the floods be declared disasters in Toa Alta and San Juan. In Toa Alta, Mayor Clemente Agosto had preliminarily estimated the damage caused by the floods at $7.4 million.

But, the White House indicated that damage assessments are still being made in other municipalities that can be added to the disaster declaration.

People who suffered damage from last February’s flooding can start applying for federal assistance tomorrow, Tuesday, according to the White House. Affected individuals can apply for assistance online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY).

federal housing

For its part, the federal Department of Housing (HUD) – whose secretary Marcia Fudge is in Puerto Rico – reported that with President Biden’s declaration, an automatic 90-day moratorium begins on foreclosures of mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration. (FHA).

HUD also makes loans available to replace or rebuild FHA-financed homes. People would have access to 100% financing of the costs.

People can also integrate the loans for the purchase of a home and the refinancing to repair it into a single mortgage.