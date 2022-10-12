Biden demands the resignation of the Latino politicians in Los Angeles who called the African-American son of a councilman a “changuito” | International

It took only 48 hours for a talk that took place in October 2021 between four powerful Latino politicians in Los Angeles full of racist and cruel comments to become a scandal of national dimension. The chorus of voices that have demanded the resignation of the three involved in the conversation — councilors Nury Martinez, Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and labor leader Ron Herrera — has been joined on Tuesday by Joe Biden. The president of the United States, through a spokeswoman, has increased the pressure on them, ensuring that they all must resign from their positions. As of Tuesday night, the three councilmembers, who came into office as independents but are supported by Democrats, were still holding on. Meanwhile, the tension has been increasing with protests before the Los Angeles City Hall.

Martinez was recorded making fun of the African-American son of one of her classmates, Councilman Mike Bonin. “He looks like a monkey,” said the politician, who made history a couple of years ago by becoming the first Latina to preside over the Los Angeles council. The publication of the conversation forced him to abandon the presidency of the council body. This morning, minutes before the first face-to-face meeting of the 15 councilors and the mayor was held at City Hall, she announced that she was taking a step back and temporarily separating from office. She didn’t quit.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I admit that it is entirely my fault,” Martinez, 49, said in a statement. “I need to get away to take some time and have an honest conversation with my family, my fellow citizens and community leaders,” added the mayor, born in the United States to parents who immigrated from Mexico. The mayor became one of the most powerful Latinas in the city almost 10 years ago after winning the elections in the city’s 6th district, which runs from north of Hollywood and extends eastward in the Valley of San Ferdinand.

Unaware that they were being recorded, the politicians let their guard down in the conversation, which was uploaded to Reddit by a user who was subsequently suspended. Martinez charges primarily against Bonin, a gay, white progressive councilman whom he calls a “little bitch.” The mayor assures that her colleague from district 11, who will leave the City Council at the end of 2022, uses her black son as if he were “an accessory” to gain sympathy. “His little black boy, next to him,” added Martinez, without any of her interlocutors censoring her comments.

De León affirms in the same conversation that Bonin carries her son as if he were a Louis Vuitton bag. Before moving on to another topic, Martinez again criticized her adversary and her husband for raising the boy, then two years old, “as a white boy” and suggesting that she needed a beating to correct him.

“I’m still trying to understand everything that was said and everything that is happening,” said Mike Bonin this morning, at the public hearing of the councilors and where Martinez was absent. De León and Cedillo were at the beginning of the session, until the shouts of the protesters forced them to leave. “My husband and I are angry, heartbroken and nauseous. I cause a lot of seizures and maybe I do, but my son? That makes my soul bleed and makes my temper boil and I know I’m not the only one”, added the mayor. “There are many who are asking for forgiveness now. It’s a good second step, because the first step they have to take is to resign. Resign and then ask for forgiveness”, Bonin finished to applause.

Mitch O’Farrell, who has been temporarily in the presidency of the session, underlined the “casual racism”, the “horrible language”, the “denigration” of the comments of his colleagues. “They didn’t deserve that,” O’Farrell, another gay activist, told Bonin.

Tuesday’s session has made it clear that the issue has gone beyond the political blows that have taken place between rivals. Dozens of people flocked to City Hall in downtown Los Angeles, shouting “get out, get out!” and demand the departure of the mayors. De León and Cedillo have apologized for their words, but have not given clarity about their future in the town hall.

Before Biden spoke out on the scandal, there was no political voice that did not have something to say about the political earthquake in California. From Senator Alex Padilla, who held the seat that Kamala Harris left, becoming the first Latino in the Senate, to Governor Gavin Newsom, one of the stars of the Democrats nationwide; the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti and the two politicians who are fighting to relieve him in the November elections, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso. All have demanded without nuance the resignation of politicians.

Council President Nury Martinez speaks during an event at Los Angeles City Hall in April of this year. Damian Dovarganes (AP)

“The president is glad to see that one of the participants in the conversation has resigned, but he believes that everyone should do so,” said Karine Jean Pierre, the White House spokeswoman, who has described as “unacceptable” and “appalling ” the sayings of politicians with Hispanic roots.

The fourth participant in the conversation, Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, tendered his resignation Monday night. The group’s lawyers tried to prevent the recording from seeing the light over the weekend. In a series of letters to the Los Angeles Times, which first published it, they asked that it not be published, arguing that the conversation had been obtained illegally.

The talk took place in October 2021, in the midst of a moment of high political tension. At the time, the map of the city’s districts was being redrawed, which provoked an open power struggle among the councilors over the limits of the areas they represent. What can be heard in the audio is a conversation without nuance between Latinos, who crudely decree who is with them and who they identify as their enemies, and therefore, are enemies of Latinos. At the meeting, the politicians also lambaste the Jews and the Armenians, other minorities that have power in some areas of the city.

In another excerpt, Martinez speaks disparagingly of Oaxacans and Central Americans who live in the densely populated downtown neighborhood of Koreatown. “I see a lot of very short dark people,” he said. “I don’t know where these people come from, what village they came from, how they got here… So ugly, they are horrible,” he added. Nearly 50% of Los Angeles residents identify as Latino.

“The comments made by the three councilors are a sad reflection of the racism that Latino and black communities face personally and institutionally,” said Janet Martínez, one of the co-founders of Indigenous Communities in Leadership (CIELO), at a conference on Monday. at the gates of City Hall. The organization demands the resignation of the three members of the council. For now, the three hold on to the position despite the fact that the White House has spoken.

