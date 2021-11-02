“Biden doesn’t want Draghi at the Quirinale” / Fabbri (Limes) “He prefers Prime Minister because …”

Dario Fabbri, journalist of “Limes” and expert in geopolitics, spoke today, Monday 1 November 2021, to the microphones of “Omnibus”, broadcast of La 7. The topic of the day, not even to say, was the G20, about which Fabbri underlined: “The great powers are using the climate issue against each other, for confrontation. The United States of America used it to halt the industrial growth of China and India, or at least they perceive it that way. The Russians remind us that they are not terrified by the idea, on the contrary: they dream of an Arctic route, which would mean an additional opportunity for influence towards the northern portion of the world “.

Giorgetti “Draghi-Colle with semi-presidentialism” / “Salvini and I together in the League”

It is also essential to open a parenthesis on the role of another nation that represents a fundamental pawn for Italy: Turkey. It “He is a little to himself on almost everything, he is our interlocutor on the Libyan dossiers. We have seen in recent days the crucial role of Erdogan in Rome, which was the most sought, by Mario Draghi, but not only. We have crucial relations with the Turks for the holding of the Mediterranean, since Ankara commands Tripoli and is reshaping the Albanian armed forces “.

Citizenship income, stop without Green Pass / Community projects: government turn

DARIO FABBRI: “BIDEN WANTS DRAGONS TO STAY AT PALAZZO CHIGI”

The G20 which took place over the weekend in Rome, however, also offered a tasty background, which Fabbri’s watchful eye certainly did not miss. The journalist spoke extensively about it to “Omnibus”: “The G20 is a great stage where more or less great international leaders meet – he said –. The president of the USA, Joe Biden, focused above all on bilateral issues “.

Among these, there is also the name of our premier: “Apart from the patronizing tone towards Draghi, which comes from our position as a satellite of the United States, Biden reiterated to everyone behind the scenes that he wants Draghi to Palazzo Chigi and not at the Quirinale, unless the Quirinale becomes a presidential republic of practice. This is because Draghi represents credibility “.

“Let’s disfigure Trieste mayor with acid” / Shock threats No green pass against Dipiazza

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED