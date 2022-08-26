Biden enters the campaign calling the ideology of Trump and his allies “semi-fascism” | International

Joe Biden took the stage, took off his jacket, rolled up his sleeves and went on the attack. The president of the United States has entered the campaign this Thursday to sell the latest achievements of his government with an eye on the legislative elections on November 8, in which control of the Senate and the House of Representatives is at stake. Biden has not only boasted of his latest achievements, but has also harshly criticized Donald Trump’s Republican Party, with an ideology that he had described shortly before as “semi-fascism” in another party act.

The president has put aside the official agenda and has delivered this Thursday afternoon to two party events on the outskirts of Washington. First, it has participated in a fundraising event behind closed doors with a hundred donors in Bethesda (Maryland) and then it has given a rally at a sports center in Rockville (also in Maryland) which has been approached by some 3,700 supporters.

“I respect conservative Republicans, but I don’t respect MAGA Republicans,” Biden said at the rally, referring to the acronym for Make America Great Again, the motto that Trump and his followers proclaim with pride and Biden with contempt. But the thickest and most unusual words he has spoken in the most restricted forum.

“What we are seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy that underpins the… I’ll say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” the president said. “This is not the Republican Party of your parents. This is a different matter ”, he also pointed out, according to the statements collected by the journalist who has been allowed access to disseminate them.

Democratic illusion

Although Biden has repeatedly denounced the extremism that Trumpists incur in, he has never before taken the step of comparing his philosophy with fascism. With his words, he delves into the polarization of American politics. The Democrats believe that Trump’s return to the forefront of the political scene as a result of the search of his mansion in Palm Beach (Florida) benefits them in the face of the November 8 elections, in which the entire House of Representatives is renewed and a third of the Senate. In fact, in some constituencies, Democrats have undisguisedly supported Trump candidates with the calculation that it will be easier to beat them in November.

Republicans have spent months wanting the midterm elections, traditionally unfavorable for the president’s party, to be a kind of referendum on Biden, whose popularity was falling at the same rate as prices were rising. Suddenly, however, the rulings of the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, on abortion, weapons, religion and the environment, a series of legislative victories and the prominence of Trump have restored the illusion to the Democrats. “Keep the faith,” Biden said to some of the supporters who attended the Rockville rally.

During his speech, he presented his party as a defender of the interests of the people against the great powers. For decades, he has said over and over, changing the subject in each example, Big Pharma, the gun lobby, corporations that don’t pay taxes, climate change deniers have won… “But not this year, this year the American people have won”, finished off each example.

Biden was referring to the reduction in the cost of prescription drugs, to the rule that has slightly restricted the use of firearms (although he is not satisfied: he has promised to ban assault weapons), to the new minimum tax of 15% on the benefit for large companies or measures to combat climate change. Most of these achievements are in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which, as he has underlined, received the negative vote of all the Republican congressmen. He has also shown off his infrastructure plan, he removes it from university loans or the rule that encourages the manufacture of microprocessors in the United States. And he has boasted of economic achievements such as the reduction of the public deficit or the fall in unemployment to its lowest level in the last 50 years.

The president has encouraged voting in the mid-term elections and has appealed especially to women. “The MAGA Republicans have no idea of ​​the power of women. Let me tell you something. They are about to find out. Oh yeah,” he has said. Biden has asked for the vote to make abortion rights law, shield Social Security and ban assault weapons.

Biden has at all times avoided referring to the Mar-a-Lago registry, but to finish he has returned to the attack against the Trumpists: “We are at a serious moment in the history of our nation. MAGA Republicans not only threaten our personal rights and economic security. They are a threat to our own democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace political violence. They don’t believe in democracy. That is why at this time those of you who love this country, Democrats, independents, traditional Republicans, we must be stronger, more determined and more committed to saving the United States than the MAGA Republicans who are destroying the United States, ”he said to applause from the audience. public.

Even in that delivered forum, a Republican electoral denier MAGA has interrupted the president during his speech: “You stole the elections,” he said from the audience area, proclaiming the most widespread hoax by Trumpists. He was booed by the audience and led out.

