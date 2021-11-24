Biden excludes China at the summit for democracy and invites Taiwan – World

Among the countries invited by the White House to the virtual summit on democracy are the European allies, Iraq and India, as stated in the list released by the State Department. On the other hand, the list does not include China, repeatedly accused by the Biden administration of violating human rights in the Xinjang region, Tibet and Hong Kong. Taiwan thanked Joe Biden for the invitation to the virtual summit for democracy in which 110 countries will participate. “Through this summit, Taiwan can share its democratic success story,” President Xavier Chang’s spokesman said speaking to reporters. China is not among the countries invited by the US president

China has accused the United States of making a “mistake” by inviting Taiwan to the virtual summit on democracy, from which Beijing has been excluded. “China strongly opposes the US invitation to Taiwan authorities to participate in the so-called Democracy Summit”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, adding that Taiwan is “an inalienable part of Chinese territory. “.