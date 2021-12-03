Biden excludes Orban and embarrasses the EU

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – NOVEMBER 02: US President Joe Biden greets Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission during the World Leaders’ Summit “Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment” session on day three of COP26 on November 02, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. It is the 26th “Conference of the Parties” and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. The aim of this year’s conference is to commit countries to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell – Pool / Getty Images)

The international short circuit is just around the corner and the sparks are already visible. US President Joe Biden organizes a summit on democracy for 9 and 10 December, invites many countries of the world, the institutions of the European Union, all member countries with the exception of Hungary alone. Budapest ends up treated in the same way as Russia and China, although not invited, God forbid. Viktor Orban is furious. The premier of Budapest uses the tool of the veto to block the EU joint declaration at the summit. Blocked: without the okay of all 27 states, it is impossible. The American choice sows embarrassment in Brussels, where the offices of Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel are trying to foil the diplomatic incident. And the ruse to allow participation in the summit by both the president of the European Commission and the president of the European Council would have been found. It is very baroque. Who knows if it will stand up to the test of Orban, the ‘great’ excluded and offended.

Von der Leyen will speak “on behalf of the Commission”, his spokesman made official. “For other questions, contact the Council”, underline from Palazzo Berlaymont. But at the European Council, Huffpost learns, they have already found the technical-legal trick to allow Michel to give his speech at the summit, as president of all the member states, without this being an official declaration of the EU. How is it possible? Basically, we learn, Michel should speak in the name of Article 21 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, which was also signed by Hungary when it joined the Union. Here is the article in question:

Article 21 – Non-discrimination 1. Any form of discrimination based, in particular, on sex, race, skin color or ethnic or social origin, genetic characteristics, language, religion or belief, political or political opinion is prohibited. any other nature, belonging to a national minority, heritage, birth, disability, age or sexual orientation. 2. Within the scope of application of the Treaties and without prejudice to specific provisions contained therein, any discrimination on grounds of nationality is prohibited.

Will that be enough to placate Orban? This morning the premier of Budapest is back in charge against Brussels, which wants member states “that only and always say yes”. But there is the US side of history to consider: if Hungary, where Orban was elected by the citizens, is not a democracy, then why is Poland or other eastern states with which the Union struggles to enforce the rule of law?

In fact, the overseas guest list causes diplomatic chaos not just in Brussels. Impossible not to accept the invitation of the US president, impossible to do so on behalf of the whole EU at an official level, due to Orban’s veto and a European institutional architecture that allows only one state to block the others. European contradictions and flaws, which Biden pretends not to know, like when he fell out of the woods with Emmanuel Macron who pointed out, piqued, that he had not warned Paris about Aukus and the submarine crisis. “Oops”.