Biden expected to ban energy imports from Russia

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is expected to ban imports of oil, natural gas and coal from Russia to the United States on Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with the decision.

The United States will take the measure unilaterally, without counting on its European allies, due to disagreement among European nations about the advisability of banning Russian energy. EU countries are much more exposed to Russian energy than the United States.

US officials decided that, given the extreme political pressure at home, they could proceed without the coalition and not create major problems.

Biden is expected to address the media at 10:45 am ET.

Russia warns oil price will rise

Western countries could face oil prices above $300 a barrel and the possible closure of the main gas pipeline between Russia and Germany if governments follow through on threats to cut off energy supplies from Russia, the deputy prime minister said on Monday. of Russia, Alexander Novak, in a statement on state television.

Oil prices at their highest level since 2008

“It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,” Novak said. “The increase in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 a barrel, if not more.”

Oil prices hit their highest levels since 2008 on Monday, topping $4 a gallon (3.79 litres), after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and its allies Europeans were considering the possibility of banning imports of Russian oil.